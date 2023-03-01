Grandma B’s Sewing and Confections now open

By MICAH HENRY

Meet Sheila Burger, owner of Grandma B’s Sewing and Confections. She just opened her new storefront in downtown Taylorsville at 91 E. Main Ave.

Looking particularly wise, as she glances over top of her reading glasses, Sheila explains that she has been sewing all of her life. “I sewed my finger when I was three,” she joked. “At six, I was making Barbie doll clothes. When I was eight, I made all my clothes to wear to school.”

Grandma B’s seamstress skills can provide clothing alterations, repairs, embroidery, and custom creations. She can also embroider t-shirts and caps.

Previously, she operated from a shop in Stony Point but decided to move to Taylorsville when the present location became available this winter.

In addition to sewing, Sheila is an accomplished baker and plans to offer lollipops, cakes, her signature peanut brittle, and other confections. She baked a very large, multi-layered cake for her parents’ 50th anniversary which was a family hit.

For more information, stop by Grandma B’s Sewing and Confections at 91 E. Main Ave., look her up on Facebook, call 828-781-3633, or email arec2020@gmail.com.