LEGAL NOTICES

ADMINISTRATOR’S NOTICE
Having qualified as Administrator of the Estate of Charles Howard Teague, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 1st day of June, 2023, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.
This the 24th day of February, 2023.
BRIAN TEAGUE
36 CG Stein Lane
Taylorsville, NC 28681
ADMINISTRATOR’S NOTICE
Having qualified as Administrator of the Estate of Eric Dale Eckard, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 1st day of June, 2023, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.
This the 22nd day of February, 2023.
ERIC DANIEL ECKARD
144 Davis Cove Rd.
Taylorsville, NC 28681
Town of Taylorsville
Change of Date Notice
The public will please take notice that the Town Council of the Town of Taylorsville has called for the date and time of the March 2023 regular meeting to be changed to March 13th, 2023 at 5:30 pm instead of March 7th at 5:30 pm at the Taylorsville Town Hall- Council Chambers.
Yolanda T. Prince
Town Clerk
EXECUTOR’S NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Having qualified as Executor of the Estate of Peggy Joan Winslow Baum aka Peggy Winslow Baum, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against the estate of said decedent to present them to the undersigned at 1114 Baron Road, Waxhaw, NC 28173, on or before the 1st day of June, 2023, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons, firms and corporations indebted to said estate will please make immediate payment to the undersigned.
This the 22nd day of February 2023.
Mark L. Kenison aka Mark Lynn Kenison Executor of the Estate of Peggy Joan Winslow Baum aka Peggy Winslow Baum
Patrick, Harper & Dixon L.L.P.
PO Box 218
Hickory, NC 28603
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
ALEXANDER COUNTY PLANNING & ZONING COMMISSION
Notice is hereby given that a public hearing will be held at a meeting of the Alexander County Planning & Zoning Commission to be held in the Downstairs Meeting Room of the Alexander County Administration Building in Taylorsville, North Carolina, at 621 Liledoun Rd., on Thursday, March 9, 2023, 6:00 p.m. upon the question of the following:
1. Rezoning Petition (RZ) 23-02 – Request by The Clearview Ventures, LLC for the rezoning of approximately 5.45 acres of property located at 0 Old Wilkesboro Rd. from Single-Family Residential (R-1) to General Residential (R-2). The subject properties are further identified as PINs 3850-34-8069, 3850-34-8118, 3850-34-7277, 3850-34-7325, 3850-43-1980, 3850-34-6592, 3850-44-0250, 3850-33-9871, 3850-34-9409, 3850-34-6207, 3850-44-0310, 3850-34-8559, and 3850-34-9470 on the Alexander County GIS maps.
2. Text Amendment Petition (TA) 23-01 – Request by First Time Homes, LLC to consider an application to amend Section 154.202.1 and 154.160 of the zoning ordinance to allow for single-family attached homes to be permitted by right in the R-SF zoning district.
3. Text Amendment Petition (TA) 23-02 –Various amendments to the Alexander County’s Zoning Ordinance, specifically Section 154. Proposed amendments represent an ongoing review of said document.
Notice is further given that complete copies of the said proposal(s) and copies of this notice are now and will remain on file at the office of the Planning and Development Department in the said location until the time for said public hearing for the inspection of all interested citizens. For information regarding the above listed items contact the Planning Division at (828) 632-1000.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
David Leroy Hollifield, c/o Caryn Lee Brzykcy, Attorney at Law, having qualified as Administrator of the Estate of Lisa Ann Hollifield Bigelow, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, notifies all persons, firms and corporations having claims against the estate to present such claims to the undersigned at Post Office Box 400, Taylorsville, NC 28681, on or before the day of May 24th., 2023, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to the estate will please make immediate payment.
This the 16th day of February, 2023.
DAVID LEROY HOLLIFIELD
c/o Caryn Lee Brzykcy, Attorney
70 East Main Avenue
Post Office Box 400
Taylorsville, NC 28681-0400
(828) 632-4264
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
ALEXANDER COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS
Notice is hereby given that a public hearing will be held at a meeting of the Alexander County Board of Commissioners to be held at CVCC – Alexander County Center for Education – 345 Industrial Blvd, Taylorsville, NC 28681, on Monday, March 6, 2023, 6:00 p.m. upon the question of the following:
1. Rezoning Petition (RZ) 23-01 – Request by Bethlehem Partners, LLC for the rezoning of approximately 8.5 acres of property located at 134 Satellite Rd. from Residential-Agriculture (RA-20) to Highway Commercial (H-C). The subject property is further identified as PIN 3715-99-6424 on the Alexander County GIS maps.
Notice is further given that complete copies of the said proposal(s) and copies of this notice are now and will remain on file at the office of the Planning and Development Department in the said location until the time for said public hearing for the inspection of all interested citizens. For information regarding the above listed items contact the Planning Division at (828) 632-1000.
ADMINISTRATOR’S NOTICE
Having qualified as Administrator of the Estate of Richard Alan Smith, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 24th day of May, 2023, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.
This the 15th day of February, 2023.
ALAINA KIMBERLEY SMITH
447 Old Charlotte Rd.
Taylorsville, NC 28681
NOTICE OF SERVICE BY PROCESS BY PUBLICATION
IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE
DISTRICT COURT DIVISION
FILE NO. 22 CvD 589
NORTH CAROLINA
ALEXANDER COUNTY
Alexander County, A Body Politic and Corporate vs. Charlie David Rathbone, Jr.,
Unknown Spouse of Charlie David Rathbone, Jr., Jennifer Rose Rathbone, Unknown
Spouse of Jennifer Rose Rathbone
TO: Charlie David Rathbone, Jr., Unknown Spouse of Charlie David Rathbone, Jr., Jennifer Rose Rathbone, Unknown Spouse of Jennifer Rose Rathbone
Take notice that a pleading seeking relief against you has been filed in the above-entitled action. The nature of the relief being sought is as follows:
Foreclosure sale to satisfy unpaid property taxes owing to Alexander County on your interest in the property described as follows:
BEING ALL OF a 0.488 acre tract as the same is shown in Plat recorded in Plat Book 6 at Page 112 of the Alexander County Registry to which reference is hereby made for greater certainty of description by metes and bounds.
THIS CONVEYANCE IS SUBJECT TO a 20 foot wide access easement along the southwestern boundary of the subject matter property as the same is shown in Plat Book 6 at Page 112 of the Alexander County Registry.
Subject to easements, restrictions and rights of way of record, and matters of survey.
Also being identified as Parcel ID# 138294, Alexander County Tax Office. Address: (138294) Shook Ln
Plaintiff seeks to extinguish any and all claims and interests that you may have in the property, to have a commissioner appointed to sell the Property and to deliver to the purchaser a deed to said real estate in fee simple, free and clear of all encumbrances, and that the interests and equities of redemption of the Defendants in the property be forever barred and foreclosed.
You are required to make defense to such pleading not later than March 28, 2023 and upon your failure to do so the party seeking service against you will apply to the court for the relief sought.
This day of February 13, 2023.
Hunter Frederick
Attorney for Plaintiff
Capital Center
82 Patton Avenue, Suite 500
Asheville, North Carolina 28801
(828) 252-8010
NOTICE OF SERVICE OF PROCESS BY PUBLICATION
STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA, ALEXANDER COUNTY
In the Civil District Court
To: Jorge Angeles Mejia,
Take notice that a pleading seeking relief against you has been filed in the above-entitled action. The nature of the relief being sought is as follows:
Complaint for Absolute Divorce.
You are required to make defense to such pleading not later than March 27, 2023, and upon your failure to do so the party seeking service against you will apply to the Court for the relief sought.
This the 15th day of February, 2023.
Edward L. Hedrick, V
P.O. Box 1136
Taylorsville, NC 28681
EXECUTOR’S NOTICE
Having qualified as Executor of the Estate of Ralph Ernest Miller, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 17th day of May, 2023, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.
This the 13th day of February, 2023.
RANDY RALPH MILLER
6121 Church Rd.
Taylorsville, NC 28681
EXECUTOR’S NOTICE
Having qualified as Executor of the Estate of William Fred Watkins, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 10th day of May, 2023, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.
This the 30th day of January, 2023.
WILLIAM FRED WATKINS, JR.
6804 S NC HWY 18
Boomer, NC 28606
STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA
COUNTY OF ALEXANDER
NOTICE
The undersigned, having qualified as Administrator of the Estate of MYRA JEANETTE LUNSFORD a/k/a MYRA REAVIS LUNSFORD, late of ALEXANDER County, North Carolina;
This is to notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against said Estate to present them to the undersigned on or before May 10, 2023, or this Notice will be pled in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to said Estate will please make payment to the undersigned.
This the 27th day of January, 2023.
G Macon Reavis, Jr., Administrator
ESTATE OF MYRA JEANETTE LUNSFORD a/k/a MYRA REAVIS LUNSFORD
117 Charleston Place
Roanoke Rapids, NC 27870
Henry S. Morphis, Attorney
MORPHIS LAW & MEDIATION
Post Office Box 3149
Hickory, North Carolina 28603
(828) 328-5297
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Cynthia P. Burgess, c/o Caryn Lee Brzykcy, Attorney at Law, having qualified as Executrix of the Estate of Jimmy Ray Burgess, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, notifies all persons, firms and corporations having claims against the estate to present such claims to the undersigned at Post Office Box 400, Taylorsville, NC 28681, on or before the day of May 10th., 2023, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to the estate will please make immediate payment.
This the 2nd day of February, 2023.
CYNTHIA P. BURGESS
c/o Caryn Lee Brzykcy, Attorney
70 East Main Avenue
Post Office Box 400
Taylorsville, NC 28681-0400
(828) 632-4264
