************

2018 BLUE YAMAHA BOLT R SPEC MOTORCYCLE – Has 1,654 miles and Vance Hines exhaust. Sounds great. Saddle bags included, back rest bar, good tires, looks and runs like new, no scratches or dents. Comes with helmets. Selling to buy a truck. Located in Taylorsville. $6,990. Call 828-635-4136 and ask for Travis.