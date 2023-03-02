Anita Kay Anderson White, 85, of Lenoir, passed away peacefully on March 2, 2023, at home surrounded by her family.

Kay was born September 5, 1937, in Caldwell County, to the late Dayton Eugene Anderson and Lula Jane Fox Goble. Kay was a textile worker and a member of Oxford Memorial Baptist Church.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Edwin Wilson White; a son, Brian White; four sisters, Doris Hartley, Irene Robinette, Miladean Brown, and Joan Phillips; two brothers, Olin Anderson and Richard Anderson; and a grandson, Brad David Teague.

Those left to cherish her memory include a son, Kirk White and wife Pat of Taylorsville; four daughters, Sherry Houston of Lenoir, Anita Adkins and husband Ed “Digger” of Lenoir, Cindy Bumgarner and husband Roger of Hudson, and Brenda Summerow and husband Bo of Lenoir; two brothers, James Anderson and wife Donna of Lenoir, and Gene Anderson and wife Mae of Lenoir; nine grandchildren, Jeannie, Celina, Jason, Laura, Nathan, Michelle, David, Amber, and Justin; 14 great-grandchildren, Joe, Jacob, Hunter, Dylan, Lana, Seth, Travis, Mikyrin, Mikayla, Will, Ben, Kristin, Mathew, Brooks; and two great-great-grandchildren, Elawyn and Blakely.

Funeral services will be conducted Sunday, March 5, 2023, at 4:00 p.m., at Oxford Memorial Baptist Church. Rev. Neal Walker and Rev. Brent Dula will officiate. The family will receive friends from 3:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

Chapman Funeral Home is serving the White Family.