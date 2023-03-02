Driver, slumped over wheel, found with drugs, gun

A Catawba County man who was reported to be slumped over the steering wheel of a pickup in a church parking lot was found with two types of illicit drugs and a pistol in the vehicle.

According to Alexander County Sheriff Chad Pennell, on Wednesday, March 1, 2023, the North Carolina State Highway Patrol was contacted about a vehicle in the parking lot of Sulphur Springs Baptist Church, in Hiddenite, due to a person slumped over the steering wheel in the driver’s seat in a red Ford F-150 truck. The responding Trooper contacted Alexander 911 Communications for a possible overdose. Sheriff’s Office deputies arrived on the scene to assist.

Officers were able get the subject awake and started their investigation.

Quincy Michael, W/M, age 22 of Conover, was arrested and charged with the following: Driving While Impaired by NCSHP, Felony Possession of Marijuana, Felony Possession of Schedule I (Fentanyl), Possession with Intent to Manufacture, Sell, and Deliver a Controlled Substance, Maintain a Vehicle/Dwelling to Use a Controlled Substance, misdemeanor Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and misdemeanor Carrying a Concealed Weapon.

The investigation is continuing in this case. In this case, around 400 grams of Marijuana, 1 gram of Fentanyl, a Glock pistol, various drug paraphernalia, and $6,198.00 in cash were seized.

Michael was placed in the Alexander County Detention Center with a $100,000.00 secured bond with a first appearance in Alexander County District Court of March 6, 2023.