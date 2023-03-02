Lyndon “Lynn” Edward James, 80, passed away and went to his heavenly home after a period of declining health on Thursday, March 2, 2023, at his residence in Alexander County.

He was born on Sunday, June 21, 1942, to the late Richard Thurston James and Ruth Logan James. Mr. James proudly served in the United States Army. Lynn was saved by God’s grace. He enjoyed working, fishing, and woodworking. Lynn loved being a Paw.

Including his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Virginia James; sister, Nancy Chapman; and infant sister, Jewel James.

Those left to cherish the memories of Lynn include his sons, Marcus Lynn James (Janet) and Lyndon “Chip” Edward James Jr. (Lynn); his sweetheart, Louise Pennell; sisters, Mary Walker and Ann Steele; brother, Richard James (Kim); grandchildren, Tyler Stafford, Mason, Cooper, Samuel, and Augustus “Gus” James; and a number of nieces, nephews, and special friends.

The family will receive family and friends on Sunday, March 5, 2023, at Mr. James’ residence from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. Inurnment will be with the family.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Alexander Hospice, 50 Lucy Echerd Lane, Taylorsville, NC 28681.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service.

