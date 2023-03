Wayne St. Clair, 72, of Taylorsville, passed away unexpectedly at his home on Saturday, March 4, 2023.

Wayne was born November 26, 1950, the son of the late Ernest St. Clair and Dora Walker St. Clair. He had worked as a truck driver for GDS.

Those left to cherish and honor his memory include his sister, Joy Miller of Asheville.

No services are planned.

