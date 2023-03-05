Troy Barnette Bentley, 86, of Taylorsville, passed away on Sunday, March 5, 2023, at The Greens in Hickory.

Troy was born June 17, 1936, in Alexander County, the son of the late Vaughn Bentley and Euwilda Barnette Bentley.

He was a US Army veteran and a faithful member of Vashti Baptist Church. He worked at Rock-Tenn for almost 30 years. He enjoyed hiking and completed the Appalachian Trail at the age of 70. He also loved to ride motorcycles and rode in 48 states and Canada. He was a handyman and enjoyed riding his Gator. He loved spending time in the Western states, working in Washington State on a wheat ranch, and in Alaska at Denali National Park. Most of all, he was a man that loved his family dearly.

Including his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, James Bentley.

Those left to cherish and honor his memory include his wife of 61 years, Delories Wike Bentley of the home; his son, Gregory Bentley (Kelly) of Taylorsville; his daughter, Susan Bentley Bruce of Taylorsville; his grandchildren, Amelia Bruce Leicht (Zach), Kennedy Bentley, Chase Bentley, and Heath Bentley; his sister, Gail Kerley of Taylorsville; his sister-in-law, Myrna Bentley; his brother-in-law, Gilbert Wike (Meletia); and a number of nieces, nephews, cousins, friends, and neighbors.

The funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Thursday, March 9, 2023, at Vashti Baptist Church. Pastor Bruce Niemeyer and Pastor Stephen Dagenhart will officiate. Burial will follow in the church cemetery with full military honors accorded by Alexander County Veterans Honor Guard. The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m., Wednesday, March 8, 2023, at Adams Funeral Home.

In addition to flowers, memorials may be made to Vashti Baptist Church.

