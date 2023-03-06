Mary Margaret Foster Barlowe, 73, passed away on Monday, March 6, 2023, at Iredell Memorial Hospital in Iredell County.

She was born on Thursday, February 2, 1950, in Union County, Illinois, to the late Henry Irving Foster and Reba Lancaster Foster. During her working career, Ms. Barlowe was a case worker for the Department of Social Services. Mary was a member of Oxford Baptist Church.

Those left to cherish the memories of Mary include her daughter, Lisa Buckhannon Dorris; son, Donald Ray Matheson; daughter, Sommer Barlowe Baucom; sister, Janet Johnson; brother, Steven Foster; and sister, Susan Foster.

A visitation will be held on Friday, March 10, 2023, at Oxford Baptist Church from 2:00 p.m. to 3:15 p.m. The funeral service will be held on Friday, March 10, 2023, at 3:30 p.m. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Rev. Joel Frye will officiate.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Oxford Baptist Church, 5965 Springs Road, Conover, NC 28613.

