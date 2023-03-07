Grae Dean “Poss” Teague, 83, passed away Tuesday, March 7, 2023, at his residence in Alexander County.

He was born on Monday, February 12, 1940, in Alexander County, to the late Burrel Teague and Lundia Johnson Teague. During his working career, Grae was a bandsaw operator at Hancock and Moore. He was a member of Antioch Baptist Church.

Grae enjoyed camping, traveling, golfing, and listening to Bluegrass. He loved watching and coaching sports. Grae was the coach of the Ellendale Redskins. He was an avid Dale Earnhardt fan.

Including his parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings, Almalene, Betty, Alice, Dorothy, Dan, Sherrill, and Mag; granddaughter, Cheryl Bowman; and son-in-law, Timothy Windsor.

Those left to cherish the memories of Grae include his wife of 59 years, Nellie Teague; sons, Gary Teague (Trish) and Allen Teague (Jackie); daughter, Amy Farrens (Robert); Tony Teague; grandchildren, Gary (Amanda), Cody (Jessica), Amber, Ethan (Kelsey), and Katelyn (Ryan); great-grandchildren, Timmy (Tiffany), Ciera, Marcus, Kalill, Weston, Easton, Maverick, Tate, Brooks, and Jada; great-great-grandchildren, Rylee, Liam, Aubree, Toran, Isaiah, and Zyana; sisters, Jeanette Lackey and Lucy Fortner; brother, Dewitt Teague (Georgia); and numerous nieces and nephews.

A visitation will be held Friday, March 10, 2023, at Antioch Baptist Church from 2:00 p.m. to 3:15 p.m. The funeral service will be Friday, March 10, 2023, at Antioch Baptist Church at 3:30 p.m. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Rev. Mark Morris will officiate.

Caleb Teague, Rodney Pennell, Sam Johnson, Bradley Teague, Roy Little, and Ryan Pennell will serve as pallbearers.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Antioch Baptist Church Harry’s Hands, 580 Antioch Church Road, Taylorsville, NC 28681.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service.

