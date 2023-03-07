Patricia Bennett Price, 84, of Stony Point, passed away on March 7, 2023.

She was born to Willett and Laura Bond Bennett on December 10, 1938, and was a native of Hendersonville. She was a graduate of Hendersonville High School and Grady Memorial Hospital School of X-Ray Technology in Atlanta, Georgia.

She worked many years in the X-Ray departments of Albemarle Hospital in Elizabeth City and Pardee Hospital in Hendersonville. She spent her last 22 years of employment at Hendersonville Orthopedic Associates in Hendersonville.

As of 1980, she became the loving wife of Clay Crowson Price and they moved to Taylorsville on February 14, 2000. Shortly afterward, they joined New Sterling Associated Reformed Presbyterian Church in Stony Point. She loved God’s Church New Sterling ARP where the whole truth of the Bible was taught and preached. She also loved the beautiful music from the choir, of which she was a member.

Survivors, in addition to her husband, Clay, are her three children, George Frank Koch III of Gatesville, Juliana Koch Bujake and her husband Mike of Monroe, Karen Koch Bradley and her husband Karl of Gerton; two grandsons, David Thomas Owen (Andrea) and Johnathan Paul Owen (Alona); a granddaughter, Courtney Koch Grier (Aaron); and five great-grandsons, Asher and Amari Grier, Easton and Jackson Rogers, and George Owen. She is also survived by a brother, Mack Bennett and his wife Cindy of Leominster, Massachusetts; a sister, Judith Bennett Wallace of Loganville, Georgia; and a sister-in-law, Barbara Bennett of Stockton, California.

Patricia was preceded in death by her parents, two brothers, Willett Bennett Jr. and Howard Bennett, and a brother-in-law, James Wallace.

A Memorial Service will take place at 1:00 p.m., Thursday, March 9, 2023, at New Sterling ARP Church with Dr. Tim Watson officiating. A visitation with the family will follow the Memorial Service in the Fellowship Hall of the Church.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made for the mission fund of New Sterling ARP Church, 580 New Sterling Road, Stony Point, NC 28678.

Chapman Funeral Home is serving the Price Family.