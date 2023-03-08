************

We have 2 beautiful young male lab retrievers available to a loving home. One is a golden/ light brown, the other is black with white underneath. They just turned 1 year old in February. They have been outside, and require plenty of space to run around. They still have lots of energy and need training. They are sweet, affectionate, and gentle with children. We are only asking for $100 apiece because they will need to be neutered. Please call or text 980-312-2407 for more information.