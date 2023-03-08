AUTOMOTIVE

************

Hillside Motors, Inc.

Easiest Place To Buy A Car

With a Down Payment, You’re APPROVED!!

Down Payments starting at just $500. Celebrating Over 30 Years! We are the bank! Over 100 cars and trucks to choose from. Call or visit us online at HillsideMotorsInc.com, or 828-327-3713. Credit issues? Bad Credit – No Credit? NO PROBLEM!

1951 FORD CUSTOM SEDAN – 4 door, V-8 flathead with new paint, partially restored. Clean title, solid car. $5,000 or best offer. Call 828-612-0169.