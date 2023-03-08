LEGAL NOTICES

************

STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE

SUPERIOR COURT DIVISION

COUNTY OF ALEXANDER

21 CvS 500

ALEXANDER COUNTY, A Body Politic and Corporate, Plaintiff

-vs-

DUSTIN PHARR, UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF DUSTIN PHARR, Defendants

NOTICE OF SALE

Under and by virtue of an order of the Superior Court of Alexander County, North Carolina, made and entered in the action entitled ALEXANDER COUNTY, A Body Politic and Corporate Plaintiff vs. DUSTIN PHARR, UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF DUSTIN PHARR, Defendants, the undersigned commissioner will on March 23, 2023 at 11:00 AM offer for sale and sell for cash, to the last and highest bidder at public auction, at the courthouse door in Alexander County, North Carolina in Taylorsville, the following described property lying in Alexander County, North Carolina and more particularly described as follows:

BEING ALL OF Tract No. 3, 5.350 acres, as the same is shown on plat recorded in Plat Book 13, Page 193, of the Alexander County Registry, to which reference is hereby made for greater certainty of description by metes and bounds.

Subject to easements, restrictions and rights of way of record, and matters of survey.

Also being identified as Parcel ID# 0011820, Alexander County Tax Office.

Address: 1779 Poplar Springs Road

The sale will be made subject to all existing easements and restrictions, any superior liens, all outstanding city and county taxes, all local improvement assessments against the above-described property not included in the judgment in the above-entitled cause, any prior lien in favor of the State of North Carolina, any right of redemption of the United States and any rights of any persons in possession. A deposit of the greater of $750.00 or five (5) percent of the successful bid will be required at the time of sale unless the highest bid is by a taxing unit; then a deposit shall not be required.

In the instance where multiple tax parcels are indicated in this Notice, the Commissioner may elect to sell all of the parcels either in one sale, or on the sale date indicated sell each parcel individually by conducting a separate sale for each, or group various parcels together for several sales, or not conduct a sale at all on one or more parcels, as the Commissioner determines in his sole discretion as being most likely to sell the parcels at a price adequate to pay all taxes due, as well as fees and costs. Any party contemplating the filing of an upset bid is therefore strongly encouraged to consult the Clerk of Court records to ascertain the parcel or parcels included in the sale for which an upset bid is planned.

Upon delivery of the deed, the winning bidder shall be required to pay the costs of recordation of the deed, including deed stamp taxes due to the Register of Deeds. Title and condition of the property will be granted to the successful bidder “as is” and without warranties.

This the 27 day of January, 2023.

Richard J. Kania

Commissioner

Capital Center

82 Patton Avenue, Suite 500

Asheville, North Carolina 28801

(828) 252-8010

TAX VALUE: $43,768.00

STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE

SUPERIOR COURT DIVISION

COUNTY OF ALEXANDER

22 CvS 392

ALEXANDER COUNTY, A Body Politic and Corporate , Plaintiff

-vs-

UNKNOWN HEIRS AT LAW OF DEBORAH HAITHCOX, a/k/a DEBORAH S. HAITHCOX,

UNKNOWN HEIRS AT LAW OF JANET SHOEMAKER JOHNSON BUSTLE, a/k/a JANET BUSTLE, a/k/a JANET GAYLE SHOEMAKER, a/k/a JANET SHOEMAKER, Defendants

NOTICE OF SALE

Under and by virtue of an order of the Superior Court of Alexander County, North Carolina, made and entered in the action entitled ALEXANDER COUNTY, A Body Politic and Corporate Plaintiff vs. UNKNOWN HEIRS AT LAW OF DEBORAH HAITHCOX, a/k/a DEBORAH S. HAITHCOX, UNKNOWN HEIRS AT LAW OF JANET SHOEMAKER JOHNSON BUSTLE, a/k/a JANET BUSTLE, a/k/a JANET GAYLE SHOEMAKER, a/k/a JANET SHOEMAKER, Defendants, the undersigned commissioner will on March 23, 2023 at 11:00 AM offer for sale and sell for cash, to the last and highest bidder at public auction, at the courthouse door in Alexander County, North Carolina in Taylorsville, the following described property lying in Alexander County, North Carolina and more particularly described as follows:

Being all of Lot Number 1 of Block “C” of the Raintree Park Development, a map of which is recorded in Book of Maps Number 4 at Page 3 of the Alexander County Registry and referred to for a more complete description by metes and bounds.

BUT THIS CONVEYANCE IS made subject to the following restrictions which shall run with the land by whomsoever owned:

1. All mobile homes must be underpinned.

2. All lots are to be mowed, trash picked up around the premises, no unlicensed or junk vehicles are to remain on the property and in general to keep the premises in a neat and orderly manner.

3. No chickens, horses, goats, hogs or other animals used for food or commercial sale shall be kept on premises.

4. Any outbuildings must be constructed of wood paneling, masonry or other matching metal siding, which will not be used for commercial purposes.

Subject to easements, restrictions and rights of way of record, and matters of survey.

Also being identified as Parcel ID# 0022285, Alexander County Tax Office.

Address: 24 Hideaway Acres Lane

The sale will be made subject to all existing easements and restrictions, any superior liens, all outstanding city and county taxes, all local improvement assessments against the above-described property not included in the judgment in the above-entitled cause, any prior lien in favor of the State of North Carolina, any right of redemption of the United States and any rights of any persons in possession. A deposit of the greater of $750.00 or five (5) percent of the successful bid will be required at the time of sale unless the highest bid is by a taxing unit; then a deposit shall not be required.

In the instance where multiple tax parcels are indicated in this Notice, the Commissioner may elect to sell all of the parcels either in one sale, or on the sale date indicated sell each parcel individually by conducting a separate sale for each, or group various parcels together for several sales, or not conduct a sale at all on one or more parcels, as the Commissioner determines in his sole discretion as being most likely to sell the parcels at a price adequate to pay all taxes due, as well as fees and costs. Any party contemplating the filing of an upset bid is therefore strongly encouraged to consult the Clerk of Court records to ascertain the parcel or parcels included in the sale for which an upset bid is planned.

Upon delivery of the deed, the winning bidder shall be required to pay the costs of recordation of the deed, including deed stamp taxes due to the Register of Deeds. Title and condition of the property will be granted to the successful bidder “as is” and without warranties.

This the 27 day of January, 2023.

Richard J. Kania

Commissioner

Capital Center

82 Patton Avenue, Suite 500

Asheville, North Carolina 28801

(828) 252-8010

TAX VALUE: $10,070.00

STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE

SUPERIOR COURT DIVISION

COUNTY OF ALEXANDER

21 CvS 593

ALEXANDER COUNTY, A Body Politic and Corporate,Plaintiff -vs-

UNKNOWN HEIRS AT LAW OF MARTHA JEAN SMITH, a/k/a JEAN HINES SMITH, a/k/a MARTHA JEAN H. SMITH, Defendant

NOTICE OF SALE

Under and by virtue of an order of the Superior Court of Alexander County, North Carolina, made and entered in the action entitled ALEXANDER COUNTY, A Body Politic and Corporate Plaintiff vs. UNKNOWN HEIRS AT LAW OF MARTHA JEAN SMITH, a/k/a JEAN HINES SMITH, a/k/a MARTHA JEAN H. SMITH, Defendant, the undersigned commissioner will on March 23, 2023 at 11:00 AM offer for sale and sell for cash, to the last and highest bidder at public auction, at the courthouse door in Alexander County, North Carolina in Taylorsville, the following described property lying in Alexander County, North Carolina and more particularly described as follows:

TRACT I:

BEGINNING at a stone in the edge of Sulphur Springs Street; thence North with said street 13 poles to a stone, W. F. Goodin’s corner; thence West with W. F. Goodin’s line 49½ poles to a stone near the bank of the branch in W. F. Goodin’s line; thence South 14 degrees West 159 feet to a stone in A. G. Matlock and W. F. Goodin’s corner; thence South 84½ feet to a stone in A. G. Matlock’s line, R. Baxter Adams’s corner; thence East 33 poles to a post in J. W. Hendren’s line; thence North 24 feet to a stone; thence East 19 poles to the BEGINNING, containing 4 acres, more or less.

TRACT II:

BEGINNING at a large post in J. W. Hendren’s line, and running East 19 poles to Sulphur Springs Street; thence North with said street 24 feet to a stone; thence West 19 poles to a stone; thence South 24 feet to the BEGINNING, containing 1/5 of an acre, more or less.

LESS AND EXCEPT all of that 1.5 acre tract recorded in Book 372, Page 2074 of the Alexander County Registry, and more particularly described as follows: BEGINNING on an iron stake, said stake being located North 14° 26’ 51” East 35.17 feet from the Southeast corner of Charles Cook, and runs North 14° 26’ 51” East 123.83 feet to an iron stake, the Southwest corner of Wilburn Warren; thence South 89° 50’ 38” East 529.54 feet with the Warren line to an iron stake; thence South 0° 28’ 12” West 120 feet to an iron stake; thence North 89° 50’ 38” West 569.16 feet to the BEGINNING.

Subject to easements, restrictions and rights of way of record, and matters of survey.

Also being identified as Parcel ID# 0013852, Alexander County Tax Office.

Address: 275 Hiddenite Church Road

The sale will be made subject to all existing easements and restrictions, any superior liens, all outstanding city and county taxes, all local improvement assessments against the above-described property not included in the judgment in the above-entitled cause, any prior lien in favor of the State of North Carolina, any right of redemption of the United States and any rights of any persons in possession. A deposit of the greater of $750.00 or five (5) percent of the successful bid will be required at the time of sale unless the highest bid is by a taxing unit; then a deposit shall not be required.

In the instance where multiple tax parcels are indicated in this Notice, the Commissioner may elect to sell all of the parcels either in one sale, or on the sale date indicated sell each parcel individually by conducting a separate sale for each, or group various parcels together for several sales, or not conduct a sale at all on one or more parcels, as the Commissioner determines in his sole discretion as being most likely to sell the parcels at a price adequate to pay all taxes due, as well as fees and costs. Any party contemplating the filing of an upset bid is therefore strongly encouraged to consult the Clerk of Court records to ascertain the parcel or parcels included in the sale for which an upset bid is planned.

Upon delivery of the deed, the winning bidder shall be required to pay the costs of recordation of the deed, including deed stamp taxes due to the Register of Deeds. Title and condition of the property will be granted to the successful bidder “as is” and without warranties.

This the 27 day of January, 2023.

Richard J. Kania

Commissioner

Capital Center

82 Patton Avenue, Suite 500

Asheville, North Carolina 28801

(828) 252-8010

TAX VALUE: $115,202.00

STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE

SUPERIOR COURT DIVISION

COUNTY OF ALEXANDER

22 CvS 145

ALEXANDER COUNTY, A Body Politic and Corporate, Plaintiff

-vs-

UNKNOWN HEIRS OF BERTIE ALEXANDER WATTS, a/k/a LOU BERTHA WATTS, a/k/a BERTA WATTS, UNKNOWN HEIRS AT LAW OF JOSEPH ALEXANDER, UNKNOWN HEIRS AT LAW OF NELIA SMITH, UNKNOWN HEIRS AT LAW OF HARRISON SMITH,

UNKNOWN HEIRS AT LAW OF FONDA ALEXANDER, UNKNOWN HEIRS AT LAW OF BEATRICE BOSTON, UNKNOWN HEIRS AT LAW OF RICHARD WATTS, a/k/a RICHARD JACKSON WATTS, Defendants

NOTICE OF SALE

Under and by virtue of an order of the Superior Court of Alexander County, North Carolina, made and entered in the action entitled ALEXANDER COUNTY, A Body Politic and Corporate Plaintiff vs. UNKNOWN HEIRS OF BERTIE ALEXANDER WATTS, a/k/a LOU BERTHA WATTS, a/k/a BERTA WATTS, UNKNOWN HEIRS AT LAW OF JOSEPH ALEXANDER, UNKNOWN HEIRS AT LAW OF NELIA SMITH, UNKNOWN HEIRS AT LAW OF HARRISON SMITH, UNKNOWN HEIRS AT LAW OF FONDA ALEXANDER, UNKNOWN HEIRS AT LAW OF BEATRICE BOSTON, UNKNOWN HEIRS AT LAW OF RICHARD WATTS, a/k/a RICHARD JACKSON WATTS, Defendants, the undersigned commissioner will on March 23, 2023 at 11:00 AM offer for sale and sell for cash, to the last and highest bidder at public auction, at the courthouse door in Alexander County, North Carolina in Taylorsville, the following described property lying in Alexander County, North Carolina and more particularly described as follows:

BEGINNING on a pine and runs South 7.3 poles to an iron spike; thence East 11 poles to a spike in the road; thence North with center of the road 7.3 poles to the fork of the road; thence West 11 poles to the BEGINNING, containing one-half (1/2) acre, more or less.

LESS and EXCEPTING the following tract:

BEGINNING on a spike, formerly a pine, Bertie Watts’ Northwest corner, and runs with her line South 48 feet to a spike; thence East 11 poles to the road; thence with the road North 48 feet to the intersection and old corner; thence with Watts’ line West 11 poles to the BEGINNING, containing (1-4th) of an acre, more or less.

Subject to easements, restrictions and rights of way of record, and matters of survey.

Also being identified as Parcel ID# 0010271, Alexander County Tax Office.

Address: 243 Gravel Hill Ct

The sale will be made subject to all existing easements and restrictions, any superior liens, all outstanding city and county taxes, all local improvement assessments against the above-described property not included in the judgment in the above-entitled cause, any prior lien in favor of the State of North Carolina, any right of redemption of the United States and any rights of any persons in possession. A deposit of the greater of $750.00 or five (5) percent of the successful bid will be required at the time of sale unless the highest bid is by a taxing unit; then a deposit shall not be required.

In the instance where multiple tax parcels are indicated in this Notice, the Commissioner may elect to sell all of the parcels either in one sale, or on the sale date indicated sell each parcel individually by conducting a separate sale for each, or group various parcels together for several sales, or not conduct a sale at all on one or more parcels, as the Commissioner determines in his sole discretion as being most likely to sell the parcels at a price adequate to pay all taxes due, as well as fees and costs. Any party contemplating the filing of an upset bid is therefore strongly encouraged to consult the Clerk of Court records to ascertain the parcel or parcels included in the sale for which an upset bid is planned.

Upon delivery of the deed, the winning bidder shall be required to pay the costs of recordation of the deed, including deed stamp taxes due to the Register of Deeds. Title and condition of the property will be granted to the successful bidder “as is” and without warranties.

This the 27 day of January, 2023.

Richard J. Kania

Commissioner

Capital Center

82 Patton Avenue, Suite 500

Asheville, North Carolina 28801

(828) 252-8010

TAX VALUE: $10,802.00

NOTICE OF SERVICE BY PROCESS BY PUBLICATION

IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE

DISTRICT COURT DIVISION

FILE NO. 22 CvD 585

NORTH CAROLINA

ALEXANDER COUNTY

Alexander County, A Body Politic and Corporate vs. Derek B. Chapman, Unknown Spouse of Derek B. Chapman, North Carolina Housing Finance Agency, Lienholder

TO: Derek B. Chapman, Unknown Spouse of Derek B. Chapman, North Carolina Housing Finance Agency, Lienholder

Take notice that a pleading seeking relief against you has been filed in the above-entitled action. The nature of the relief being sought is as follows:

Foreclosure sale to satisfy unpaid property taxes owing to Alexander County on your interest in the property described as follows:

BEGINNING at an “X” mark in the large stone, J.H. Bumgarner’s corner, and running South 80 degrees 40 minutes West 140 feet to an iron spike; thence South 08 degrees 20 minutes East 92 feet to an iron spike; thence South 83 degrees 50 minutes East 155.6 feet to an iron spike; thence South 09 degrees East 280 feet to an iron spike; thence South 88 degrees East 389 feet to an iron spike; thence North 06 degrees 30 minutes East 500 feet to an iron spike; thence West 207 feet to an iron spike; thence North 06 degrees 30 minutes East 245 feet to the center of Public Road No. 1331 (said point being indicated by an iron post located 30 feet South of said point); thence West with center of said road 330 feet to a point in the center of said road (said point being indicated by an iron post located 30 feet South of said point); thence South 00 degrees 10 minutes East 264 feet to the BEGINNING, containing 7 acres, more or less.

THERE IS CONVEYED HEREWITH that water easement more particularly described in deed recorded in Book 188 at Page 689 of the Alexander County Registry.

Subject to easements, restrictions and rights of way of record, and matters of survey.

Also being identified as Parcel ID# 0005975, Alexander County Tax Office. Address: 2369 Little River Church Road

Plaintiff seeks to extinguish any and all claims and interests that you may have in the property, to have a commissioner appointed to sell the Property and to deliver to the purchaser a deed to said real estate in fee simple, free and clear of all encumbrances, and that the interests and equities of redemption of the Defendants in the property be

forever barred and foreclosed.

You are required to make defense to such pleading not later than April 18, 2023 and upon your failure to do so the party seeking service against you will apply to the court for the relief sought.

This day of February 23, 2023.

Hunter Frederick

Attorney for Plaintiff

Capital Center

82 Patton Avenue, Suite 500

Asheville, North Carolina 28801

(828) 252-8010

NOTICE OF SERVICE BY PROCESS BY PUBLICATION

IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE

SUPERIOR COURT DIVISION

FILE NO. 22 CvS 568

NORTH CAROLINA

ALEXANDER COUNTY

Alexander County, A Body Politic and Corporate vs. Yvonne K. Montgomery, Executor, Yvonne K. Montgomery, Unknown Spouse of Yvonne K. Montgomery, Gary N. Kuzma, Unknown Spouse of Gary N. Kuzma, Rochelle A. Kuzma, Unknown Spouse of Rochelle A. Kuzma, Janet M. Kuzma, Unknown Spouse of Janet M. Kuzma, Eric M. Kuzma, Unknown Spouse of Eric M. Kuzma, Amanda Kuzma, Unknown Spouse of Amanda Kuzma, Sarah Kuzma, Unknown Spouse of Sarah Kuzma, Rhonda Montgomery, a/k/a Rhonda Nicole Brophy, Unknown Spouse of Rhonda Montgomery, Stephanie Kuzma, Unknown Spouse of Stephanie Kuzma, W. S. Badcock Corporation, Lienholder, DFS Services LLC, Lienholder, a/k/a Discover Financial Services, Inc., JP Morgan Chase Bank, N.A., as successor by merger to First USA Bank, N.A., Lienholder, Bank of America Corporation, N.A., as successor by merger to MBNA America, Lienholder, PNC Bank, National Association, as successor by merger to National City Bank, Lienholder, Wells Fargo Bank, N.A., as successor by merger to First National Bank of Atlanta, d/b/a Wachovia Bank Card Services, f/k/a Central Fidelity National Bank, Lienholder

TO: Yvonne K. Montgomery, Executor, Yvonne K. Montgomery, Unknown Spouse of Yvonne K. Montgomery, Gary N. Kuzma, Unknown Spouse of Gary N. Kuzma, Rochelle A. Kuzma, Unknown Spouse of Rochelle A. Kuzma, Janet M. Kuzma, Unknown Spouse of Janet M. Kuzma, Eric M. Kuzma, Unknown Spouse of Eric M. Kuzma, Amanda Kuzma, Unknown Spouse of Amanda Kuzma, Sarah Kuzma, Unknown Spouse of Sarah Kuzma, Rhonda Montgomery, a/k/a Rhonda Nicole Brophy, Unknown Spouse of Rhonda Montgomery, Stephanie Kuzma, Unknown Spouse of Stephanie Kuzma, W. S. Badcock Corporation, Lienholder, DFS Services LLC, Lienholder, a/k/a Discover Financial Services, Inc., JP Morgan Chase Bank, N.A., as successor by merger to First USA Bank, N.A., Lienholder, Bank of America Corporation, N.A., as successor by merger to MBNA America, Lienholder, PNC Bank, National Association, as successor by merger to National City Bank, Lienholder, Wells Fargo Bank, N.A., as successor by merger to First National Bank of Atlanta, d/b/a Wachovia Bank Card Services, f/k/a Central Fidelity National Bank, Lienholder

Take notice that a pleading seeking relief against you has been filed in the above-entitled action. The nature of the relief being sought is as follows:

Foreclosure sale to satisfy unpaid property taxes owing to Alexander County on your interest in the property described as follows:

Being all of Lot 24 of Arbor Springs, Phases 1 and 2, as per plat thereof recorded in Plat Book 5, at Page 127, Alexander County Registry, to which reference is made for a more perfect description.

Subject to easements, restrictions and rights of way of record, and matters of survey.

Also being identified as Parcel ID #0025947, Alexander County Tax Office. Address: 128 Arbor Springs Drive

Plaintiff seeks to extinguish any and all claims and interests that you may have in the property, to have a commissioner appointed to sell the Property and to deliver to the purchaser a deed to said real estate in fee simple, free and clear of all encumbrances, and that the interests and equities of redemption of the Defendants in the property be forever barred and foreclosed.

You are required to make defense to such pleading not later than April 18, 2023 and upon your failure to do so the party seeking service against you will apply to the court for the relief sought.

This day of February 28, 2023.

Hunter Frederick

Attorney for Plaintiff

Capital Center

82 Patton Avenue, Suite 500

Asheville, North Carolina 28801

(828) 252-8010

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING ON UNSAFE BUILDINGS

The public will hereby take notice that on March 13, 2023, the Town of Taylorsville will conduct a public hearing to take further enforcement action on structures that have been declared UNSAFE At the physical address 17 Grover Bowman MHP Dr., Taylorsville NC,. The structures having been declared UNSAFE are single wide mobile homes located on lots 6 ,7,1 9, 20, 30 within the mobile home park. The public hearing will take place before the Town Council of Taylorsville NC, on March 13, 2023 at 5:30 pm, in the council chambers located at 67 Main Avenue, Taylorsville NC.

All related information is available for public inspection in the Alexander County Planning & Inspections Office (151 West Main Avenue, Suite 7, Taylorsville, NC) between the hours of 8:00 AM and 5:00 PM Monday through Friday. For more information, call (828) 632-1000.

William H. Rogers

Chief Building Code Official

Alexander County

ADMINISTRATOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Administrator of the Estate of Charles Howard Teague, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 1st day of June, 2023, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 24th day of February, 2023.

BRIAN TEAGUE

36 CG Stein Lane

Taylorsville, NC 28681

ADMINISTRATOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Administrator of the Estate of Eric Dale Eckard, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 1st day of June, 2023, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 22nd day of February, 2023.

ERIC DANIEL ECKARD

144 Davis Cove Rd.

Taylorsville, NC 28681

Town of Taylorsville

Change of Date Notice

The public will please take notice that the Town Council of the Town of Taylorsville has called for the date and time of the March 2023 regular meeting to be changed to March 13th, 2023 at 5:30 pm instead of March 7th at 5:30 pm at the Taylorsville Town Hall- Council Chambers.

Yolanda T. Prince

Town Clerk

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Having qualified as Executor of the Estate of Peggy Joan Winslow Baum aka Peggy Winslow Baum, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against the estate of said decedent to present them to the undersigned at 1114 Baron Road, Waxhaw, NC 28173, on or before the 1st day of June, 2023, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons, firms and corporations indebted to said estate will please make immediate payment to the undersigned.

This the 22nd day of February 2023.

Mark L. Kenison aka Mark Lynn Kenison Executor of the Estate of Peggy Joan Winslow Baum aka Peggy Winslow Baum

Patrick, Harper & Dixon L.L.P.

PO Box 218

Hickory, NC 28603

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

David Leroy Hollifield, c/o Caryn Lee Brzykcy, Attorney at Law, having qualified as Administrator of the Estate of Lisa Ann Hollifield Bigelow, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, notifies all persons, firms and corporations having claims against the estate to present such claims to the undersigned at Post Office Box 400, Taylorsville, NC 28681, on or before the day of May 24th., 2023, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to the estate will please make immediate payment.

This the 16th day of February, 2023.

DAVID LEROY HOLLIFIELD

c/o Caryn Lee Brzykcy, Attorney

70 East Main Avenue

Post Office Box 400

Taylorsville, NC 28681-0400

(828) 632-4264

ADMINISTRATOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Administrator of the Estate of Richard Alan Smith, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 24th day of May, 2023, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 15th day of February, 2023.

ALAINA KIMBERLEY SMITH

447 Old Charlotte Rd.

Taylorsville, NC 28681

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executor of the Estate of Ralph Ernest Miller, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 17th day of May, 2023, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 13th day of February, 2023.

RANDY RALPH MILLER

6121 Church Rd.

Taylorsville, NC 28681

