Peggy Annette Lewis Gober, 54, of Statesville, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, March 8, 2023, in Burke County.

Peggy was born May 19, 1968, in Iredell County, to the late Lee Roy Lewis and Sandy Gail Jones.

Those left to cherish her memory include two sons, Steven Lee Chapman of Statesville, and Joe Gober of North Dakota; a daughter, Kaleigh Gober of Connelly Springs; two brothers, Rocky Kiser of Statesville, and Mark Lewis of Shady Spring, West Virginia; two sisters, Sherry Sheets and Wendy Morris, all of Stony Point; stepmother, Kathy Snead of Oak Island; and paternal grandmother, Lorene Bustle of Statesville.

A Celebration of Life will be conducted Saturday, March 18, 2023, at 2:00 p.m., at Chapman Funeral Home, 158 Stony Point School Rd., Stony Point, NC 28678. Rev Raymond Kiser will officiate. Visitation will be held one hour prior on March 18, 2023, at 1:00 p.m., at Chapman Funeral Home, and at other times the family will assemble at the home of her sister, Sherry Sheets.

Chapman Funeral Home is serving the Gober Family.