Referendum could decide if school board becomes partisan

During their meeting on Monday, March 6, Alexander County Commissioners voted unanimously to request N.C. General Assembly representatives to approve the holding of a referendum in the 2024 General Election to allow voters to select the method of candidacy filing for the Alexander County Board of Education.

Chairman Marty Pennell said the board did not approve a resolution a couple of years ago to change the school board to a partisan filing method, but now a referendum is under consideration, pending General Assembly approval. Chairman Pennell said this method allows the voters to decide on this issue.

If approved by the state legislature, Alexander voters would vote on the referendum in November 2024 with any change to take effect with in the 2026 election cycle.