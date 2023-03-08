Shirley Ann Lail, 83, of Bethlehem, passed away peacefully on March 8, 2023, in Huntsville, Alabama.

Visitation will be on Sunday, March 12, 2023, from 2:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m., at Dudley Shoals Baptist Church Sanctuary. A memorial service will immediately follow. Rev. Gordon West and Rev. Kyle Lloyd will officiate.

Shirley was the daughter of the late Sam E. and Ina Hefner in Alexander County. Shirley was a loving mother, sister, grandmother, and friend to many. She worked many years in the Banking/Savings & Loan Industry, as a teacher’s aide at Bethlehem Elementary School, and was a member of Dudley Shoals Baptist Church. Shirley enjoyed spending time with her family and siblings, stomping at the YMCA, working on her flowers, and the monthly outings with “The Beauty Shop Gang.”

In addition to her parents, Shirley was preceded in death by her husband, Sam Lail; brothers, Maynard Hefner, S.E. Hefner, and Allen Hefner; and sister, Helen Miller.

Those left to cherish the memories of Shirley include her son, Sam Lail, Jr. and wife Shirley of Huntsville, Alabama; daughter, Sonya Lail of Frisco, Texas; two grandchildren, Skylar Lail and Sara Hudson (Tyler Hudson), both of Huntsville, Alabama; brothers, Bill Hefner of Taylorsville, and Jerry and Barbara Hefner of Taylorsville; sisters, Brenda Bowman of Taylorsville, and Jane Bowman of Granite Falls; sisters-in-law, Judy Hefner and Katherine Hefner; and numerous nieces, nephews, and members of the Lail Family.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service.

