Businesses invited to ACHS Career Expo
Local school officials hope to bring together industry partners with high school students in a Spring Career Expo on Tuesday, April 4, 2023, 7:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., at the Alexander Central High School JV Gymnasium.
The goal is to connect community partners with high school juniors and seniors, said Crystal B. Hoke, Director of Career & Technical Education and Secondary Curriculum for Alexander County Schools. Students will learn about local businesses and the opportunities they have for qualified candidates.
Around 600 juniors and seniors will be split into groups to explore local businesses and work opportunities.
The event will be set up with individual tables for each business. School staff encourage presenters to bring handouts, flyers, and/or giveaways for students, as well as an example of some of the tools and/or technologies used in the business to demonstrate for students. Remember, these are high school students so the more hands-on, interactive, and attention grabbing the better!
Educators hope to make this an engaging and productive event for students and business partners.
Register your business to attend by completing the form at https://bit.ly/3Fy499d. School leaders are asking all business partners to help sponsor this event. There is no cost for non-profit groups. These funds will be used for promotion, refreshments, and future career development activities.
Please make checks payable to: Alexander Central High School, Attn: Career Expo, 223 School Drive, Taylorsville, NC 28681.
For more information, contact:
• Or call 828-632-7063 to speak with Expo leaders.