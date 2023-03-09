Robert Gerald Hampton, 54, of Taylorsville, passed away peacefully on Thursday, March 9, 2023.

Robert was born April 30, 1968, in Sparta, the son of Lewis Hampton and the late Wilma Dean Pratt Hampton. Robert was a longtime open-road truck driver known as “Suicide.”

In addition to his father, those left to cherish and honor his memory include his wife, Karen “Becky” Hampton; his son, Britt Morton; his daughters, Trish Davis and Bekah Dalton; and his eldest brother, Bill Hampton.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date.

Memorial donations may be made to Karen Hampton, 645 Warren Road, Taylorsville, NC 28681, to help the family with funeral expenses.

Condolences may be sent to www.adamsfunerals.com.