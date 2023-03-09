Roger Lynn “Sug” Payne, 71, of Taylorsville, passed away on Thursday, March 9, 2023, in Iredell County.

He was born October 17, 1951, in Alexander County, the son of the late Burrell Payne and Maggie Lambert Payne.

He worked in the furniture industry and was of the Baptist faith. He loved hunting and chasing Big Foot. He was a man that loved the outdoors.

Including his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Marith Hayes; a brother, Oren Payne; and a brother-in-law, Bill Hayes.

Those left to cherish and honor his memory include his daughter, Erin Lynnette Payne Bailey; his grand fur-babies, Petey, Lil Bit, and had a special bond to fur-baby, Tucker; his sister, Carolyn Sprinkle (Harold) of Statesville; sister-in-law, Ann Wilson; his niece, Susan Comer; his nephews, Michael Mayberry, Mark Mayberry, Marty Waugh, and special nephew, Jason Payne; and his special neighbors, Ollis, Beth, Andy, Jeana, Will, and Rodger.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 6 p.m., Tuesday, March 14, 2023, at Adams Funeral Home Chapel. Speaker will be Ollis, a friend, accompanied by musicians, McKenna and Bryson. The family will receive friends from 4:30 p.m. until 6 p.m. prior to the service.

Condolences may be sent to www.adamsfunerals.com.

