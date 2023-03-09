Scott Blackwelder, 58, of York, South Carolina, passed away at home on Thursday, March 9, 2023.

The family will receive friends from 2-3 p.m. on Monday, March 13, 2023, at Bratton Funeral Home, 1455 Filbert Hwy York, SC 29745. The funeral service will begin at 3 p.m. in the funeral home chapel with Reverend Paul Noe officiating.

Scott was born on September 22, 1964, in York, South Carolina. He was the son of the late Geraldine Blackwelder of York, South Carolina, and Troy Partain of Chester, South Carolina.

Scott was a member of Clover Bow Hunters in Clover, South Carolina. He enjoyed spending time hunting and fishing and was prideful of his barbequing, especially his ribs and Boston butts.

In addition to his father, Scott is survived by his wife, Amy Wilkinson Blackwelder; his daughters, Lillie Blackwelder (Quinton Gossett) and Hope Blackwelder; and his grandchildren, SaraBelle Blackwelder and Payton Gossett. He is also survived by his brother, Mike Partain (Cathy); his cousin, who was the closest thing to a sister, Carol Lathan; his mother-in-law, Pat Wilkinson; his brother-in-law, Brian Wilkinson; his sister-in-law, Mary Wilkinson Matheson; and numerous other cousins, aunts, nieces, and nephews.

In addition to his mother, Scott was preceded in death by his grandmother, Lillie Rose Blackwelder, and his best friend, Jeff Ferguson.

