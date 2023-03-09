| logout
Town Council Mar. 13 Meeting Agenda listed
The Taylorsville Town Council’s next meeting is Monday, March 13, 2023, at 5:30 p.m. in Town Hall Council Chambers. The agenda is as follows:
1. Call to Order – Mayor
2. Invocation – Pledge of Allegiance
3. Adoption of Agenda- and Consideration of Minutes February 7th, 2023Meeting
4. Open Forum Public Comment Period
5. Order of Abatement Public Hearing 17 Grover Bowman MHP Drive, Unsafe Structures lots 6,7,1,9,20,30 – Mr. Bill Rogers Alexander County Chief Building Code Official
6. Submitted Bid Results from Rental Houses, 610 East Main,614 East Main,36 and 46 North Center
7. Project Budget Ordinance Level 2 Charging Stations at Matheson Park
8. Bid Results (3) from Declared State of Emergency/FEMA Debris Management Plan
9. Consideration of Resolution regarding NC 457 Plan Participation for Full and Part Time Employees
10. Budget Amendment to Fund Drug Task Force Revenue Line Item – From Drug Fund Balance Account
11. General Fund Budget Transfers
12. Enterprise Fund Budget Transfers
13. Letters to decline Offered Loan Funds from NCDEQ Projects No: SRP-W-0195 and SRP-W-0194, Waste Water Treatment Plant upgrades and Collection System force main Projects
14. Resolution to Proclaim 30 Years as a SISTER CITY (WPSCA) Altenburger Land Region, Germany
15. Staff Reports, Police, Public Works, Town Manager – Schedule April 4th,2023 Meeting
16. Motion to Enter Closed Session – Contractual – Personnel NCGS 143-318.11 (a)
17. Return to Open Session for the Purpose of Adjournment