Kenneth Wayne Spencer, 69, of Taylorsville, passed away on Friday, March 10, 2023, at his home.

Kenneth was born May 23, 1953, in Catawba County, the son of the late Kenneth Eugene Spencer and Peggy Preslar Spencer. He was a retired pharmacist from Smith Pharmacy in Hickory and Wal-Mart Pharmacy in Wilkesboro.

Those left to cherish and honor his memory include his wife, Jennifer Call Spencer; his children, Steven Spencer of the Bethlehem Community, Regan Spencer of Charlotte, and Rex Spencer of the Bethlehem Community; and his sister, Debbie Munday of the Bethlehem Community.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date.

Memorials may be made to Carolina Caring, 3975 Robinson Road, Newton, NC 28658.

Condolences may be sent to: www.adamsfunerals.com.