Sylvia Loretta Austin Hefner, 84, passed away on Friday, March 10, 2023, at her residence in Alexander County.

She was born on Tuesday, August 2, 1938, in Alexander County, to the late Jonas Partee Austin and Nellie Cline Austin. Sylvia was a member of Shiloh Lutheran Church. She enjoyed crafts, coloring, and painting. Sylvia loved her family and grandchildren and cherished spending time with them.

Including her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Billy Hefner, and 13 brothers and sisters.

Those left to cherish the memories of Sylvia include her children, Dawn Shealy (Steve), Jeffrey Hefner, Karen Sigmon (Terry), and Mia Snipes (Larry); grandchildren, Heather Baldonado (Lee), Olivia Shepherd (Oscar), Ashley Hefner, Caylee Maltba, and Tyler Maltba (Caroline); great-grandchildren, Delaney, Rory and Camden Baldonado, and Gabriel and Ian Shepherd; brothers, Clarence Austin (Wilene) and Gary Austin; sister, Brenda Austin Cooke; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A visitation will be held Monday, March 13, 2023, at Shiloh Lutheran Church from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. The funeral service will be Monday, March 13, 2023, at Shiloh Lutheran Church at 2:00 p.m. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Rev. Jason Sigmon and Rev. Oscar Shepherd will officiate.

Carlton Clippard, Lamar Wilson, Lee Baldonado, Greg Whitener, Sidney Combs, and Oscar Shepherd will serve as pallbearers.

The family will accept flowers or donations may be made to Shiloh Lutheran Church, 1011 Shiloh Church Road, Hickory, NC 28601.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service.

