Michael Noah Campbell, 60, of Moravian Falls, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, March 12, 2023, at his home.

Michael was born August 16, 1962, in Hastings, Minnesota, the son of Noah Landon Campbell and the late Mary Elizabeth Hanson Campbell.

He had many skills, worked as a nursing aide in his early years, and also welding and carpentry. He was of the Baptist faith and loved music, having fun, and making people laugh. He was an artistic person who always enjoyed being with his family.

In addition to his father, those left to cherish and honor his memory include his daughters, Breanna Hucks and Heidi Fox, both of Alexander County; his sons, Jacob Campbell and Matthew Dillon Campbell, both of Hickory; his grandchildren, Kason, Karrigan, Colten, Courtlynn, Nolah, and Haagen; his brother, Christopher Campbell (Amanda) of Minnesota; mothers of his children, Tami Shook and Crystal Price; and a number of special cousins and friends.

A memorial service will be planned at a later date.

Condolences may be sent to www.adamsfunerals.com.

