Andy Dison, 71, of Catawba, passed away on Wednesday, March 15, 2023, at his home.

Andy was born July 31, 1951, in Iredell County, the son of Patsy Kay Kilpatrick Dison and the late Ralph Andrew Dison, Sr.

He was the owner and operator of Oldstone Realty in Hickory.

In addition to his mother, those left to cherish and honor his memory include his wife, Diane Carpenter Dison of the home; his daughter, Andrea Nichole Dison of Mooresville; his sons, Micah Andrew Dison of Mooresville, and Christopher Marcus Smith of Conover; and his sister, Vickie Kerzic of Georgia.

There will be a private family gathering at a later date.

