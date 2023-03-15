De Rae Benfield Lyda, 84, of Taylorsville, passed away on Wednesday, March 15, 2023, at her home.

She was born August 28, 1938, in Alexander County, the daughter of the late Carris Benfield and Effie Jane Ritchey Benfield.

She had worked in the furniture industry and was a member of Bethlehem Baptist Church. In her earlier years, she was a very active pastor’s wife. Family was the light of her life.

Including her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Rev. David Lyda; sister, Ruth Baker; and brother, Allen Benfield.

Those left to cherish and honor her memory include her daughters, Cathy Shuffler and husband Joe, and Belinda Beach and husband Mike; her step-son, James Lyda and wife Debby; her step-daughters, Pat Lyda, Donna White, and Sharon Turner and husband Jeff; her grandchildren, Kelli Shuffler, Justin Shuffler and wife Whitney and their children Bennett and Brody, Ashley Cazire and husband Ryan and son Miles, Laurie Lyda, Jamie Lyda and wife Suzie, Hayley Lyda, Devin Lyda, Evans Bost and wife April and son Evans III, and Texie White and daughter Lilliana; brother, Bruce Benfield and wife Dot; and several special nieces and nephews.

The funeral service will be held at 4 p.m., Monday, March 20, 2023, at Bethlehem Baptist Church. Pastor Dean Chambers will officiate. Burial will follow in the Fellowship Advent Christian Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m., Sunday, March 19, 2023, at Bethlehem Baptist Church.

Memorials may be made to Bethlehem Baptist Church.

