Judy James Roberts, 73, of Taylorsville, went home to be with her Lord on Wednesday, March 15, 2023, at Gordon Hospice House.

Judy was born June 5, 1949, in Alexander County, the daughter of the late Richard James and Bonnie Sue Millsaps James.

She had worked in the furniture industry and was a member of Saint Paul AME in Lenoir.

Including her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Theodore Roberts; a sister, Pamela James; a brother, Willis James; a sister-in-law, Shelia James; and a special niece, Toyia James.

Those left to cherish and honor her memory include her sons, Adrian James (Melissa) and Jameel James (Sandy); her grandchildren, Kenytta Brown, Rickole Linebarger, and Alyssa James; her great-grandchild, Leah Chanel Ford; her sister, Annette Strachan (David); her brothers, Dale James and Barney James; her aunt, Geraldine Darling of Knoxville, Tennessee; special friend, Rev. William Little; special niece, Kora Shore; and a host of nieces and nephews.

The funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Thursday, March 23, 2023, at Adams Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Joe Shackleford-Officiate and Rev. Coker Stuart-Eulogist. Burial will follow in the Macedonia Baptist Church Cemetery on Hwy 90 East in Taylorsville. Repass will follow at Macedonia Baptist Church. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.

Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society, Local Chapter, c/o Kendra Dyson, 57 Kendra Lane, Taylorsville, NC 28681.

Condolences may be sent to www.adamsfunerals.com.

Adams Funeral Home and Cremation Services is honored to be serving the family of Judy James Roberts.