Lynnelene Euracy Sigmon Shook, known to everyone as “Granny Shook,” 81, of Taylorsville, went home to be in the house of the Lord on Wednesday, March 15, 2023, surrounded by her family, at her home of 66 years, after a brief illness.

She was born April 24, 1941, in Lincoln County, the daughter of the late H. H. Sigmon and Helen Mull, but raised in Alexander County by her grandparents, Glenn Grayson Mull and Estoy “Toy” Bumgarner Mull.

Granny was loved by her family and friends. She was a selfless woman, always willing to lend a helping hand to anyone in need. You could always find her cooking, canning, working in her garden, or taking care of her family, friends, and her animals-especially her “million dollar dog” Baby Doll. She loved to bake and was known for her coconut cake.

She never sat still, always going and doing, but was never too busy for family and friends. She was the neighborhood Granny and influenced the lives of many adults and children alike over numerous decades.

Granny was a member of Life of Victory Church, where she faithfully attended until she became ill last October. She loved worship music, especially Mercy Me. She loved her church family. Granny would always express her faith in God to anyone who would listen, letting them know that Jesus had never left her alone, always provided a way, and that He would not leave them either.

During her working years, Granny was an employee of Carolina Glove, where she worked for over 30+ years. She retired to care for her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, as family was the most important thing in her life.

In addition to her parents and grandparents, Granny was preceded in death by her husband, James Shook; sons, James Edward (Ed) Shook and Timothy “Arlen” Shook; granddaughter, Jessica “Jessi” Shook Palinski; and “adopted” grandson, William Epley.

Those left to cherish her memory are her son, Terry Shook; grandchildren, Tammi Shook Gales, Courtney Sigmon (Eric), Ashley Bolch (Roc), Cody Shook (Kayla), and Camila McKinney (Andrew); daughters-in-law, Judy Shook and Regina Shook; great-grandchildren, Garrett Whisnant (Darion), Isaiah Whisnant (Chelsey), Alek Epley (Emily), Allison, Bryanna, Caleb, Zephaniah and Lilli Sigmon, Brittney Hollingshead, Emma and David Bolch, and Cason and Cade Shook; great-great-granddaughter, Kyzleigh Carter; special sisters, Hilda Sipe and Kathy Smith; special friends, Nancy McNeely and Betty Godfrey; along with a host of nieces and nephews.

No services are planned.

