Edna “Pearl” Bowman Johnson, 93, passed away Thursday, March 16, 2023, in Caldwell County.

She was born on Tuesday, November 19, 1929, in Alexander County, to the late Curby Agustis Bowman and Bessie Reese Bowman. Pearl was a member of Bethlehem Baptist Church. She enjoyed tending her flowers and gardening.

Including her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, Maurice Johnson; son, David Johnson; two brothers, Adam Bowman and Prater Bowman; and three sisters, Ethel Beach, Mary Teague, and Amanda Keller.

Those left to cherish the memories of Pearl include her son, Larry Johnson (Carolyn); daughter-in-law, Kathy Johnson; grandchildren, Audra Terry (Eric), Angela Hunt (Ben), Tracie Campbell (Michael), and Jennifer Russell (Israel); great-grandchildren, Erica Martin (Griffin), Cody Campbell (Addyson), Kailey Him (Davis), Lauryn Hunt, Kennady Russell, Lainey Russell, and Paityn Hunt; great-great-grandchildren, John David Martin, Ellis Martin, and Tatum Him; and a number of nieces and nephews.

A visitation will be held Tuesday, March 21, 2023, at Bethlehem Baptist Church from 2:00 p.m. to 2:45 p.m. The funeral service will be held Tuesday, March 21, 2023, at Bethlehem Baptist Church at 3:00 p.m. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Rev. Dean Chambers will officiate.

Michael Campbell, Eric Terry, Israel Russell, Joseph Daniels, Garrett Speaks, and Weston Daniels will serve as pallbearers.

The family will accept flowers or donations can be made to Bethlehem Baptist Church General Fund, 7500 NC-127, Taylorsville, NC 28681.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service.

