Harry Preston Flynn, Jr., 78, of Taylorsville, passed away on Thursday, March 16, 2023, at his residence, surrounded by his family.

He was born on May 6, 1944, in Loudoun County, Virginia, to the late Harry Preston Flynn, Sr. and Bessie Leticia Legg Flynn. Harry served in the United States Air Force for six years and in the National Guard for four years. After dedicating 10 years of active duty service, Harry served many years in the Honor Guard, holding several capacities in the American Legion Post 48. He served as the Commander for the American Legion Post 48 in Hickory and would have been promoted to State Commander this year, June 2023. Along with Kevin Nash, he started the Junior Shooting Program. Harry took pride in serving and honoring his country.

Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Tommy Flynn.

Survivors include his wife, Judy Fox Flynn of the home; daughters, Lecticia Ann Starnes and husband Sonny of Taylorsville, Pam Lytton and husband Tracy of Taylorsville, Eloise Hollar and Greg Carter of Taylorsville, Barbara Baker and husband Rickey of Granite Falls, and Jennifer Adams and husband Timmy of Taylorsville; grandson, Trae Starnes; seven step-grandchildren, Jason Hollar, Kyle Hollar, Kevin Hollar, Eric Gibson, Courtney Siniard, Carrie Gibson, and Taylor Baker; eight step-great-grandchildren, William Hollar, Elizabeth Hollar, Lucas Gibson, Lilly Gibson, Everlee Siniard, Bloom Cockerham, Lincoln Gibson, and Silas Siniard; sister, Bessie Kline of Alaska; and brother, Jimmy Flynn of Virginia.

A funeral service will be held on Monday, March 20, 2023, at 2:00 p.m., in the Chapel of Hickory Funeral Home. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 12:00 until 1:45 p.m. at the funeral home. Rev. Shannon Childers will officiate the service. Burial will follow at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens. Military Honors will be rendered by the American Legion Post 48 Honor Guard.

Online condolences may be left at www.hickoryfh.com.