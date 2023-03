Bill Tester, 82, beloved husband of Audrey Tester, passed away on March 17, 2023.

He was a husband, father, brother, uncle, friend, and US Army and Navy Veteran. He touched many lives. We were all blessed to have known him. A likable, fun-loving, and easy-going man, full of life, and a truly devoted husband. He will live forever in our hearts and memories.

Services will be private.

Chapman Funeral Home is serving the Tester Family.