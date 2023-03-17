Carol Louwona Woodring Greene passed away on March 17, 2023, in Catawba County.

She was born on October 19, 1955, in Caldwell County, to the late Jake William Woodring and Alma Maxizene Phillips Woodring. Carol was a loving wife, mother, sister, daughter, and friend.

She loved to read and watch TV shows like Swamp People, Curse of Oak Island, and American Idol, just to name a few. She also enjoyed puzzles, board games, bingo, and playing card games such as Canasta, Spades, Uno, and Penny Poker.

Carol loved animals, especially her pugs, Maya, Otis, and Little Bit. She will be greatly missed and was loved by all who knew her.

Including her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Billey James Woodring and wife Betty Dowell Woodring, and a niece, Marshina Maria Woodring.

Those left to cherish the memories of Carol include her husband of 38 years, Robert Joseph Enich Greene; a son, Billy Ray Autry, Jr. (B.J.) and wife Melissa West Autry; grandson, Isaac Lee Autry; granddaughter, Abigail Marie Autry; a daughter, Danielle Greene and friend Heather Annette Reid; grandson, Parker William Sisk; granddaughter, Kathryn “Katie” Priscilla Marie Sisk and her fiancé Ely Brayden Justice; a second daughter, Ashley Denise Greene Cook and husband Matthew Dylan Cook; step-daughter, Angela Marie Greene and husband John Michael Weis; grandsons, Cameron Alexander Reyes and Brendon Enich Weis; sisters, Maxizene Beatina Woodring and Lillian Kolouia Woodring Newsome and husband Leon Garrison “Gary” Newsome; brothers, Kenneth Anntonnie (Tony) Woodring and Michael Jake Woodring and wife Rebecca “Becky” Watson Woodring; as well as five nephews, six nieces, eight great-nephews, four great-nieces, and numerous great-great-nieces and nephews.

There will be a visitation at Robert and Carol’s home at 9621 US Hwy 64/90 W, Taylorsville, on Saturday, March 25, 2023, from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. We would like to invite family, friends, and neighbors to celebrate the life of Carol Greene. Inurnment will be with the family.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service.

Condolences may be sent to www.alexfuneralservice.com.