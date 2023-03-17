Fire burns three acres

A controlled burn from Wednesday night, March 15, 2023, escaped the landowner’s containment lines on Thursday afternoon, March 16, due to sporadic wind gusts.

The fire was located near Jake Reese Court and Basin Creek Drive on the side of Barrett Mountain, according to David Huffman, Alexander County Ranger for the N.C. Forest Service. Three acres burned; however, there were no damages to any surrounding property.

The fire was handled by N.C. Forest Service and Ellendale Fire Department.