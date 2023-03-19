William Barry “Jabo” Fleming, 71, of Love Valley, passed away unexpectedly on March 19, 2023, at his home.

Jabo was born December 31, 1951, in Iredell County, to the late William Worth Fleming and Inez Nance Fleming. Jabo worked in construction as a carpenter.

Those left to cherish his memory include three sons, Daniel Fleming of Conway, South Carolina, Billy Fleming, and Noah Fleming, both of Mooresville; Noah’s mother, Sarah Deese of Mooresville; three sisters, Judy Lowrance of Boone, Helen Mundy, and Becky Carter, both of Mooresville.

A graveside service will be conducted Thursday, March 23, 2023, at 12:00 p.m., at Love Valley Presbyterian Church, 239 Mitchell Trail Rd., Statesville, NC 28625. The family will receive friends one hour prior, at 11:00 a.m., at Love Valley Presbyterian Church. Rev. Bill Bates will officiate.

Chapman Funeral Home is serving the Fleming Family.