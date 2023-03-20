Verla Evalee Hodges Richards, 89, of Taylorsville, passed away on March 20, 2023, at her home.

Evalee was born April 9, 1933, in Smyth County, Virginia, to the late Howard Finley Hodges and Elsie Pennington Hodges. Evalee was a textile worker and a member of Oak Grove Baptist Church in Granite Falls.

In addition to her parents, Evalee was preceded in death by her husband, Ernest Lee Richards; a sister, Dimple Elmore; and a brother, Worley Hodges.

Those left to cherish her memory include a son, Eric Richards of the home; two daughters, Lynn Keller Taylorsville, and Cheryl Center and husband Myron of Conover; three brothers, Dennie Hodges and wife Frances of Hickory, Donnie Hodges and wife Jane of Virginia, and Ronnie Hodges and wife Sharon of Statesville; three sisters, Nita Dobbs of Granite Falls, Betty Parsons, and Brenda Presnell and husband J.C, all of Deep Gap; three grandchildren; and ten great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be conducted Saturday, March 25, 2023, at 3:00 p.m., at Oak Grove Baptist Church, 4950 Oak Grove Church Rd., Granite Falls, NC 28630. The family will receive friends one hour prior, at 2:00 p.m., at Oak Grove Baptist Church. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Rev. Lonnie Bell, Rev. Wayne White, and nephews, Rev. Edwin Elmore and Rev. Dennis Richards will officiate.

Memorials may be given to Carolina Caring Sherrills Ford Hospice House, 7473 Sherrills Ford Rd., Suite A, Sherrills Ford, NC 28673.

Chapman Funeral Home is serving the Richards Family.