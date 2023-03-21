Jerry Harmon to headline Hiddenite event

The Hiddenite Arts & Heritage Center will host its first Steak Dinner Fundraiser on Saturday, April 1, 2023, at 7 p.m. to celebrate Alexander County heritage with special guest Jerry Harmon (https://www.jerryharmonmusic.com/), singer, songwriter, and master storyteller. The event will be held at the Hiddenite Center’s Educational Complex Ballroom (70 Hiddenite Church Rd., Hiddenite).

Proceeds raised will support the preservation of the Historic Lucas Mansion, specifically repairs to the second floor roof. The Center’s Board of Directors and staff are asking area businesses and the public to support this event by purchasing tickets at $50 each ($500 per table) or by becoming a sponsor of the event at the levels of $1,000, $1,500, or $2,000. Both Sponsorships and tickets may be purchased online by visiting hiddenitearts.org.

A steak dinner consisting of a ribeye steak, baked potato, salad, roll, and dessert will be served.

Dinner will be followed by a performance by Grammy-nominated singer/songwriter, humorist, and storyteller Jerry Harmon, native of Alexander County. Jerry has performed both nationally and internationally. “Want to Come Home,” “Walk Softly,” and “Made of Time” are among Jerry’s original songs. Mark Lackey will serve as auctioneer during the live auction, which will wrap up night of joy, fellowship, and laughter.

The Hiddenite Center’s Executive Director Donna Latham states, “We have battled the leaking 2nd-floor roof of the Victorian mansion by patching and sealing for some time. To prevent further structural damage, the roof repair must be done as soon as possible.”

Latham continues, “The Lucas mansion is a treasure for our county and the region. It serves as the Alexander County Visitor Center and has provided arts and heritage programming for our county and the region for 42 years. It was the first structure in Alexander county to be listed on the National Registry of Historic Places and recently became the first Local Historic Landmark in Alexander County! It is our duty to maintain and repair this county treasure for generations to come!”

The Hiddenite Center staff wish to thank the community for its support.

To register and purchase tickets, or to learn more about the Hiddenite Center, call 828-632-6966, visit hiddenitearts.org, or email info@hiddenitearts.org.