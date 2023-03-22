LEGAL NOTICES

************

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

ALEXANDER COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS

Notice is hereby given that a public hearing will be held at a meeting of the Alexander County Board of Commissioners to be held at CVCC – Alexander County Center for Education – 345 Industrial Blvd, Taylorsville, NC 28681, on Monday, April 3, 2023, 6:00 p.m. upon the question of the following:

1. Special Use Permit (SUP) 23-01 – Request by Heather Payne for approval of a Place of Assembly on property located at 4695 Paul Payne Store Rd., and further identified as PIN 3768-60-4614 on the Alexander County GIS maps.

2. Text Amendment Petition (TA) 23-01 – Request by First Time Homes, LLC to consider an application to amend Section 154.202.1 and 154.160 of the zoning ordinance to allow for single-family attached homes to be permitted by right in the R-SF zoning district.

3. Text Amendment Petition (TA) 23-02 –Various amendments to the Alexander County’s Zoning Ordinance, specifically Section 154. Proposed amendments represent an ongoing review of said document.

Notice is further given that complete copies of the said proposal(s) and copies of this notice are now and will remain on file at the office of the Planning and Development Department in the said location until the time for said public hearing for the inspection of all interested citizens. For information regarding the above listed items contact the Planning Division at (828) 632-1000.

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

TAYLORSVILLE TOWN COUNCIL

Notice is hereby given that a public hearing will be held at a meeting of the Taylorsville Town Council to be held in the Council Chambers of the Taylorsville Town Hall in Taylorsville, North Carolina, at 67 Main Ave., on Tuesday, April 4, 2023, 5:30 p.m. upon the question of the following:

1. Rezoning Petition (RZ) 23-02 – Request by The Clearview Ventures, LLC for the rezoning of approximately 5.45 acres of property located at 0 Old Wilkesboro Rd. from Single-Family Residential (R-1) to General Residential (R-2). The subject properties are further identified as PINs 3850-34-8069, 3850-34-8118, 3850-34-7277, 3850-34-7325, 3850-43-1980, 3850-34-6592, 3850-44-0250, 3850-33-9871, 3850-34-9409, 3850-34-6207, 3850-44-0310, 3850-34-8559, and 3850-34-9470 on the Alexander County GIS maps.

Notice is further given that complete copies of the said proposal(s) and copies of this notice are now and will remain on file at the office of the Planning and Development Department in the said location until the time for said public hearing for the inspection of all interested citizens. For information regarding the above listed items contact the Planning Division at (828) 632-1000.

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executor of the Estate of David Rayn Queen, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 22nd day of June, 2023, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 8th day of March, 2023.

VIKI JENKINS QUEEN

283 Kirkpatrick RD

Taylorsville, NC 28681

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

ALEXANDER COUNTY PLANNING & ZONING COMMISSION

Notice is hereby given that a public hearing will be held at a meeting of the Alexander County Planning & Zoning Commission to be held in the Downstairs Meeting Room of the Alexander County Administration Building in Taylorsville, North Carolina, at 621 Liledoun Rd., on Thursday, April 13, 2023, 6:00 p.m. upon the question of the following:

1. Rezoning Petition (RZ) 23-03 – Request by Timmy Stikeleather for the rezoning of approximately 3.17 acres of property located at 966 Liledoun Rd. from General Residential (R-2) to Highway Commercial (H-C). The subject property is further identified as PIN 3759-03-8209 on the Alexander County GIS maps.

2. Special Use Permit (SUP) 23-02 – Request by Tyler and Elizabeth Conner, for approval of a Campground on property located at 9750 Cheatham Ford Rd. , and further identified as PIN 4801-09-2773 on the Alexander County GIS maps.

3. Text Amendment Petition (TA) 23-03 –Various amendments to the Alexander County’s Zoning and Subdivision Ordinance, specifically Section 154 and 157. Proposed amendments represent an ongoing review of said documents.

4. Rezoning Petition (RZ) 23-04 – Request by Steve Davidson for the rezoning of approximately 1.7 acres of property located at 468 6th Street SW from Highway Industrial (H-I) to General Residential (R-2). The subject property is further identified as PIN 3759-34-1699 on the Alexander County GIS maps.

Notice is further given that complete copies of the said proposal(s) and copies of this notice are now and will remain on file at the office of the Planning and Development Department in the said location until the time for said public hearing for the inspection of all interested citizens. For information regarding the above listed items contact the Planning Division at (828) 632-1000.

NOTICE OF DISCHARGE OF UNTREATED SEWAGE

The Town of Taylorsville had a discharge of untreated wastewater from our wastewater collection system at the Alexander Correctional Institute located at 633 Old Landfill Rd of approximately 36,000 gallons. The discharge occurred on March 14, 2023, for approximately 4 hours. The untreated wastewater entered into an unnamed tributary flowing into Glade Creek of the Catawba River Basin.

The overflow is a result of repair maintenance at the prison which had the whole 900 cell housing unit shut down for approximately 4 hours. When the water was restored to the housing unit, it left dozens of toilet flush valves stuck open, which created a water surge that the town was left unaware and unprepared to deal with. While the prison maintenance workers were repairing the toilets, the town crews were pumping and hauling to keep the overflow volume to a minimum until the issue was resolved.

This notice was required by North Carolina General Statutes Article 21, Chapter 143.215C. For more information contact Luke Robinette, Wastewater Collections ORC, at (828) 632-2218.

ADMINISTRATOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Administrator of the Estate of Kevin Scott Kirby, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 15th day of June, 2023, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 7th day of March, 2023.

SARAH REEVES

144 Westfields Dr.

Taylorsville, NC 28681

STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA

NOTICE

COUNTY OF ALEXANDER

The undersigned, having qualified as Co-Executors of the Estate of MARGERY S. CLINE, late of Alexander County, North Carolina.

This is to notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against said Estate to present them to the undersigned on or before June 15, 2023, or this Notice will be pled in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to said Estate will please make payment to the undersigned.

This the 15th day of March, 2023.

Ricky L. Cline, Co-Executor

ESTATE OF MARGERY S. CLINE

4685 Rink Dam Road

Taylorsville, NC 28681

Steven Paul Cline, Co-Executor

ESTATE OF MARGERY S. CLINE

195 Isaac Creek Drive

Hickory, NC 28601

Mark Lee Cline, Co-Executor

ESTATE OF MARGERY S. CLINE

130 Walk About Lane

Taylorsville, NC 28681

Terry M. Taylor

YOUNG, MORPHIS, BACH & TAYLOR, LLP

Post Office Drawer 2428

Hickory, NC 28603

Phone: (828) 322-4663

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executor of the Estate of Christopher Robert Comer, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 15th day of June, 2023, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 8th day of March, 2023.

SANDRA LYNNE WATSON

403 Teague Town Road

Taylorsville, NC 28681

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executor of the Estate of Carl D. Bunton, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 13th day of June, 2023, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 15th day of March, 2023.

DEREK RYAN BUNTON, Executor

2195 Hounds Way

Hickory, NC 28601

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executor of the Estate of Dorothy Turnball, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 15th day of June, 2023, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 9th day of March, 2023.

MILTON HAWES

635 Cemetery Loop, Apt. 4

Apex, NC 27523

Town of Taylorsville

Request for Bids for General Tree Service and Debris Removal

The Town of Taylorsville is seeking bids for general tree service and debris removal. The specifications sheet and bid form can be obtained at Town Hall Monday thru Friday 8-5. Deadline to bid is March 31, 2023 at 2:00pm. All interested parties are encouraged to bid. If questions, contact Town Hall 828-632-2218.

ADMINISTRATOR’S AND RESIDENT PROCESS AGENT’S NOTICE

STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA

COUNTY OF ALEXANDER

Gary Boyette, having qualified as Administrator, CTA, of the Estate of William Boyette, Jr., deceased late, of Alexander County, North Carolina, and Gary Boyette as Administrator, CTA, of said Estate being a resident of Tampa, Florida, a non-resident of the State of North Carolina, has duly appointed Karen Lail as Resident Process Agent for claims filed against the Estate and this notice is to notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against said Estate to present them to the Resident Process Agent, Karen Lail, on or before the 15th day of June, 2023, or this Notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery, anyone indebted to the same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 3rd day of March, 2023.

Gary Boyette, Administrator, CTA

c/o Karen Lail, Resident Process Agent

203 Heritage View Rd.

Hickory

North Carolina 28601

IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE OF NORTH CAROLINA

SUPERIOR COURT DIVISION

ALEXANDER COUNTY

23sp13

IN THE MATTER OF THE FORECLOSURE OF A DEED OF TRUST EXECUTED BY DAVID SCOTT HAWKINS AND SELMA LEE HAWKINS DATED DECEMBER 19, 2019 AND RECORDED IN BOOK 622 AT PAGE 1844 IN THE ALEXANDER COUNTY PUBLIC REGISTRY, NORTH CAROLINA

NOTICE OF SALE

Under and by virtue of the power and authority contained in the above-referenced deed of trust and because of default in payment of the secured debt and failure to perform the agreements contained therein and, pursuant to demand of the holder of the secured debt, the undersigned will expose for sale at public auction at the usual place of sale at the Alexander County courthouse at 10:00AM on March 31, 2023, the following described real estate and any improvements situated thereon, in Alexander County, North Carolina, and being more particularly described in that certain Deed of Trust executed David Scott Hawkins and Selma Lee Hawkins, dated December 19, 2019 to secure the original principal amount of $237,595.00, and recorded in Book 622 at Page 1844 of the Alexander County Public Registry. The terms of the said Deed of Trust may be modified by other instruments appearing in the public record. Additional identifying information regarding the collateral property is below and is believed to be accurate, but no representation or warranty is intended.

Address of property: 86 Browning Dr, Taylorsville, NC 28681

Tax Parcel ID: 0065239

Present Record Owners: David Scott Hawkins and Selma Lee Hawkins

The record owner(s) of the property, according to the records of the Register of Deeds, is/are David Scott Hawkins and Selma Lee Hawkins.

The property to be offered pursuant to this notice of sale is being offered for sale, transfer and conveyance AS IS, WHERE IS. Neither the Trustee nor the holder of the note secured by the deed of trust being foreclosed, nor the officers, directors, attorneys, employees, agents or authorized representative of either the Trustee or the holder of the note make any representation or warranty relating to the title or any physical, environmental, health or safety conditions existing in, on, at or relating to the property offered for sale. Any and all responsibilities or liabilities arising out of or in any way relating to any such condition expressly are disclaimed. This sale is subject to all prior liens and encumbrances and unpaid taxes and assessments including any transfer tax associated with the foreclosure. A deposit of five percent (5%) of the amount of the bid or seven hundred fifty dollars ($750.00), whichever is greater, is required from the highest bidder and must be tendered in the form of certified funds at the time of the sale. Cash will not be accepted. This sale will be held open ten days for upset bids as required by law. After the expiration of the upset period, all remaining amounts are IMMEDIATELY DUE AND OWING. Failure to remit funds in a timely manner will result in a Declaration of Default and any deposit will be frozen pending the outcome of any re-sale. If the sale is set aside for any reason, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return of the deposit paid. The Purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Mortgagor, the Mortgagee, the Substitute Trustee or the attorney of any of the foregoing.

SPECIAL NOTICE FOR LEASEHOLD TENANTS residing at the property: be advised that an Order for Possession of the property may be issued in favor of the purchaser. Also, if your lease began or was renewed on or after October 1, 2007, be advised that you may terminate the rental agreement upon 10 days written notice to the landlord. You may be liable for rent due under the agreement prorated to the effective date of the termination.

The date of this Notice is March 14, 2023.

Jason K. Purser, NCSB# 28031

Morgan R. Lewis, NCSB# 57732

Attorney for LLG Trustee, LLC, Substitute Trustee

LOGS Legal Group LLP

10130 Perimeter Parkway, Suite 400

Charlotte, NC 28216

(704) 333-8107

(704) 333-8156 Fax

www.LOGS.com

22-115198

Public Notice

The public will please take notice that the Town Board of the Town of Taylorsville has received and proposes to accept an offer to purchase for the sum of $80,000.00 each the following 2 properties:

a. 610 East Main Ave consisting of house & lot

Tax ID#E-7D-0096

b. 614 East Main Ave. consisting of house & lot

Tax ID#E-7D-0095

Any person may, within 10 days from the publication of March 15, 2023 increase the bid by submitting in writing to the Town Clerk at 67 Main Ave. Dr. Taylorsville, N.C. 28681, an offer increasing the amount of the bid being considered by at least 10% of the first one thousand dollars ($1,000.00) and 5% of the remainder, accompanied by a bid deposit equal to 5% of the increased bid.

Yolanda T. Prince, Town Clerk

Public Notice

The public will please take notice that the Town Board of the Town of Taylorsville desires to dispose of by sealed bids certain property of the Town:

1. 36 & 46 N Center Street – consisting of houses & lot

No Minimum Bid

The Town Clerk is authorized and directed to receive on behalf of the Town Council sealed bids for the purchase of the property described above. Bids will be submitted to the Town Clerk and opened on April 17th, 2023 at 2:00 pm in the Council Chambers of Town Hall. The terms of the sale are as follows:

a. Bids must accompany a bid deposit of fifteen percent (15%) of the amount of the bid, either in cash or with a cashier’s or certified check.

b. The deposit will be held by the Town until the Town Council rejects the high bid for the property or, if the Town Council accepts the high bid, the closing of the sale.

c. In addition to and without limitation of other remedies available to the Town, the deposit will be forfeited to the Town if the high bidder refuses to close the sale after the bid has been approved by the Town Council.

d. The properties are currently occupied, but are expected to be vacant by closing.

The properties are being offered and sold in their current condition, as is, with all faults, and the Town gives no warranty with respect to the condition or usability of the properties for any purpose.

The highest bid shall be reported to the Town Board and must be accepted or rejected by the Town Board within 30 days of the report subject to the upset bid process in accordance with N.C.G.S.160A-269.

Yolanda T. Prince

Town Clerk

NOTICE OF SERVICE BY PROCESS BY PUBLICATION

IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE

DISTRICT COURT DIVISION

FILE NO. 22 CvD 585

NORTH CAROLINA

ALEXANDER COUNTY

Alexander County, A Body Politic and Corporate vs. Derek B. Chapman, Unknown Spouse of Derek B. Chapman, North Carolina Housing Finance Agency, Lienholder

TO: Derek B. Chapman, Unknown Spouse of Derek B. Chapman, North Carolina Housing Finance Agency, Lienholder

Take notice that a pleading seeking relief against you has been filed in the above-entitled action. The nature of the relief being sought is as follows:

Foreclosure sale to satisfy unpaid property taxes owing to Alexander County on your interest in the property described as follows:

BEGINNING at an “X” mark in the large stone, J.H. Bumgarner’s corner, and running South 80 degrees 40 minutes West 140 feet to an iron spike; thence South 08 degrees 20 minutes East 92 feet to an iron spike; thence South 83 degrees 50 minutes East 155.6 feet to an iron spike; thence South 09 degrees East 280 feet to an iron spike; thence South 88 degrees East 389 feet to an iron spike; thence North 06 degrees 30 minutes East 500 feet to an iron spike; thence West 207 feet to an iron spike; thence North 06 degrees 30 minutes East 245 feet to the center of Public Road No. 1331 (said point being indicated by an iron post located 30 feet South of said point); thence West with center of said road 330 feet to a point in the center of said road (said point being indicated by an iron post located 30 feet South of said point); thence South 00 degrees 10 minutes East 264 feet to the BEGINNING, containing 7 acres, more or less.

THERE IS CONVEYED HEREWITH that water easement more particularly described in deed recorded in Book 188 at Page 689 of the Alexander County Registry.

Subject to easements, restrictions and rights of way of record, and matters of survey.

Also being identified as Parcel ID# 0005975, Alexander County Tax Office. Address: 2369 Little River Church Road

Plaintiff seeks to extinguish any and all claims and interests that you may have in the property, to have a commissioner appointed to sell the Property and to deliver to the purchaser a deed to said real estate in fee simple, free and clear of all encumbrances, and that the interests and equities of redemption of the Defendants in the property be

forever barred and foreclosed.

You are required to make defense to such pleading not later than April 18, 2023 and upon your failure to do so the party seeking service against you will apply to the court for the relief sought.

This day of February 23, 2023.

Hunter Frederick

Attorney for Plaintiff

Capital Center

82 Patton Avenue, Suite 500

Asheville, North Carolina 28801

(828) 252-8010

NOTICE OF SERVICE BY PROCESS BY PUBLICATION

IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE

SUPERIOR COURT DIVISION

FILE NO. 22 CvS 568

NORTH CAROLINA

ALEXANDER COUNTY

Alexander County, A Body Politic and Corporate vs. Yvonne K. Montgomery, Executor, Yvonne K. Montgomery, Unknown Spouse of Yvonne K. Montgomery, Gary N. Kuzma, Unknown Spouse of Gary N. Kuzma, Rochelle A. Kuzma, Unknown Spouse of Rochelle A. Kuzma, Janet M. Kuzma, Unknown Spouse of Janet M. Kuzma, Eric M. Kuzma, Unknown Spouse of Eric M. Kuzma, Amanda Kuzma, Unknown Spouse of Amanda Kuzma, Sarah Kuzma, Unknown Spouse of Sarah Kuzma, Rhonda Montgomery, a/k/a Rhonda Nicole Brophy, Unknown Spouse of Rhonda Montgomery, Stephanie Kuzma, Unknown Spouse of Stephanie Kuzma, W. S. Badcock Corporation, Lienholder, DFS Services LLC, Lienholder, a/k/a Discover Financial Services, Inc., JP Morgan Chase Bank, N.A., as successor by merger to First USA Bank, N.A., Lienholder, Bank of America Corporation, N.A., as successor by merger to MBNA America, Lienholder, PNC Bank, National Association, as successor by merger to National City Bank, Lienholder, Wells Fargo Bank, N.A., as successor by merger to First National Bank of Atlanta, d/b/a Wachovia Bank Card Services, f/k/a Central Fidelity National Bank, Lienholder

TO: Yvonne K. Montgomery, Executor, Yvonne K. Montgomery, Unknown Spouse of Yvonne K. Montgomery, Gary N. Kuzma, Unknown Spouse of Gary N. Kuzma, Rochelle A. Kuzma, Unknown Spouse of Rochelle A. Kuzma, Janet M. Kuzma, Unknown Spouse of Janet M. Kuzma, Eric M. Kuzma, Unknown Spouse of Eric M. Kuzma, Amanda Kuzma, Unknown Spouse of Amanda Kuzma, Sarah Kuzma, Unknown Spouse of Sarah Kuzma, Rhonda Montgomery, a/k/a Rhonda Nicole Brophy, Unknown Spouse of Rhonda Montgomery, Stephanie Kuzma, Unknown Spouse of Stephanie Kuzma, W. S. Badcock Corporation, Lienholder, DFS Services LLC, Lienholder, a/k/a Discover Financial Services, Inc., JP Morgan Chase Bank, N.A., as successor by merger to First USA Bank, N.A., Lienholder, Bank of America Corporation, N.A., as successor by merger to MBNA America, Lienholder, PNC Bank, National Association, as successor by merger to National City Bank, Lienholder, Wells Fargo Bank, N.A., as successor by merger to First National Bank of Atlanta, d/b/a Wachovia Bank Card Services, f/k/a Central Fidelity National Bank, Lienholder

Take notice that a pleading seeking relief against you has been filed in the above-entitled action. The nature of the relief being sought is as follows:

Foreclosure sale to satisfy unpaid property taxes owing to Alexander County on your interest in the property described as follows:

Being all of Lot 24 of Arbor Springs, Phases 1 and 2, as per plat thereof recorded in Plat Book 5, at Page 127, Alexander County Registry, to which reference is made for a more perfect description.

Subject to easements, restrictions and rights of way of record, and matters of survey.

Also being identified as Parcel ID #0025947, Alexander County Tax Office. Address: 128 Arbor Springs Drive

Plaintiff seeks to extinguish any and all claims and interests that you may have in the property, to have a commissioner appointed to sell the Property and to deliver to the purchaser a deed to said real estate in fee simple, free and clear of all encumbrances, and that the interests and equities of redemption of the Defendants in the property be forever barred and foreclosed.

You are required to make defense to such pleading not later than April 18, 2023 and upon your failure to do so the party seeking service against you will apply to the court for the relief sought.

This day of February 28, 2023.

Hunter Frederick

Attorney for Plaintiff

Capital Center

82 Patton Avenue, Suite 500

Asheville, North Carolina 28801

(828) 252-8010

ADMINISTRATOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Administrator of the Estate of Charles Howard Teague, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 1st day of June, 2023, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 24th day of February, 2023.

BRIAN TEAGUE

36 CG Stein Lane

Taylorsville, NC 28681

ADMINISTRATOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Administrator of the Estate of Eric Dale Eckard, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 1st day of June, 2023, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 22nd day of February, 2023.

ERIC DANIEL ECKARD

144 Davis Cove Rd.

Taylorsville, NC 28681

