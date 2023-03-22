Sewer overflow reported

The Town of Taylorsville had a discharge of untreated wastewater on March 14, 2023, of an estimated 36,000 gallons at the pump station that serves the Alexander Correctional Institution, located at 633 Old Landfill Rd. The untreated wastewater was discharged into an unnamed tributary in the Catawba River Basin, according to Luke Robinette, Wastewater Collections ORC for the Town.

The Division of Water Resources was notified of the event on March 14, 2023, and is reviewing the matter.

The overflow is a result of repair maintenance at the prison which had the entire 900 cell housing unit shut down for approximately four hours. When the water was restored to the housing unit, it left dozens of toilet flush valves stuck open, which created a water surge that the Town was left unaware and unprepared to deal with. While the prison maintenance workers were repairing the toilets, the Town crews were pumping and hauling to keep the overflow volume to a minimum until the issue was resolved.