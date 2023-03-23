Bobby Joe Bingman, 72, of Statesville, passed away unexpectedly on March 23, 2023, at Iredell Memorial Hospital.

Bobby was born June 8, 1950, in Surry County, to the late Sherman Bundy Bingman and Annie Margaret “Myrtle” Bowles Bingman. Bobby was a farmer and a member of Friendly Chapel Baptist Church.

Those left to cherish his memory include Bobby’s wife, Betty Jean Wilcox Bingman of the home; a son, Johnny Ray Bingman of the home; three daughters, Bunny Cadigan of Statesville, and Penny Bingman and Wendy Bingman, both of the home; a brother, Bruce Odell Bingman of Union Grove; and a sister, Opal Mae Sneed of Union Grove.

A graveside service will be conducted Tuesday, March 28, 2023, at 5:00 p.m., at Friendly Chapel Baptist Church, 147 Isaac Road, Statesville, NC 28625. Rev Howard Wagner and Wayne Payne will officiate. The family will receive friends at Chapman Funeral Home Monday, March 27, 2023, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., at 158 Stony Point School Road, Stony Point, NC 28678.

Chapman Funeral Home is serving the Bingman Family.