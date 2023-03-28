Kenneth “Kenny” Harley Davis, 71, of Taylorsville, passed away after a period of physical and mental decline on Tuesday, March 28, 2023.

Kenny was born on February 15, 1952, in Catawba County. He worked in the furniture industry until he retired from Century Furniture in 2018. Kenny dedicated his life to caring for his children and grandchildren and was always willing to help. In his free time, he enjoyed watching football, rooting for the Redskins and Panthers, NASCAR, and in recent years, westerns.

Kenny was preceded in death by his parents, Clyde Richard Killian and Margie Hefner Killian, and his sister, Mary “Libby” Elizabeth Killian Hamby.

Kenny is survived by his former wife of fifty years, Merylin Johnson Davis. Left to cherish his memory are his three children, Brandy Davis (John Paul) Rowe, Lerin Davis (Aaron) Berwick, and Trevor Johnson (Caitlin) Davis; his grandchildren, Michael O’Brian (Haley) Hill, Kennedy Brianne Rowe, Calvin Isaiah Rowe, Kaylor Renae Berwick, Eowyn Brianna Berwick, Finn Aletha Berwick, Hawthorne Lee Berwick, Arrow Ray Berwick, and Juniper Grace Davis; and great-grandchildren, Bryson Lee Nelson and Leland Blake Hill, all of Taylorsville.

Adams Funeral Home will host a receiving on Saturday, April 1, 2023, at 3 p.m., for friends and family, with a memorial service to follow at 4 p.m. in the Adams Funeral Home Chapel.

Condolences may be sent to www.adamsfunerals.com.

