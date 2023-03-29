LEGAL NOTICES

************

**PUBLIC NOTICE**

UPCOMING FEES INCREASE

Effective May 1st, 2023

Environmental Health Fees for the Alexander County Health Department will increase. This is necessary due to an increase in supply costs and the inflation in the economy. If you have questions regarding these changes please call 828-632-1000 and we will be happy to assist you. Thank you!

Environmental Health

Item/Description Current Fee Proposed Price

New Construction/Expansion of Existing

IP+CA or IP only

0-240 GPD 300.00 350.00

241-360 GPD 300.00 350.00

361-480 GPD 300.00 400.00

481-600 GPD 350.00 450.00

601-720 GPD 350.00 450.00

721-900 GPD 350.00 500.00

901-1500 GPD 500.00 700.00

1501-3000 GPD 650.00 800.00

3000+ 650.00+ ($50 per 1000GPD) 850.00+ ($50 per each additional 100 GPD)

Construction Authorization Permit

0-240 GPD 0 100.00

241-360 GPD 0 100.00

361-480 GPD 0 100.00

481-600 GPD 0 150.00

601-720 GPD 0 150.00

721-900 GPD 0 150.00

901-3000+ GPD 0 200.00

Repair Permits (Residential)

02-240 GPD 0 0

241-360 GPD 0 0

361-480 GPD 0 0

481-600 GPD 0 0

601-720 GPD 0 100.00

721-900 GPD 0 100.00

Repair Permits (Commercial)

0-240 GPD 0 100.00

241-360 GPD 0 100.00

361-480 GPD 0 100.00

481-600 GPD 0 100.00

601-720 GPD 0 100.00

<750 GPD 0 0

>750 GPD 0 0

721-900 GPD 0 150.00

901-1500 GPD 100.00 200.00

1001+ 0 0

1501-3000 GPD 200.00 300.00

3000+ 300.00 300.00

EOP-Engineer Option Permit (& other private permits as applicable) 30% of Current fee per GPD

Evaluation of Existing System (1 trip) 100.00 125.00

Additional Trips/Revisits- Site Visit 75.00 100.00

Expiring Application Renewal 100.00 Remove

Redesign/Redraw of permitted I.P/C.A. 100.00 125.00

Tank relocation due to building addition 0 100.00

Expansion of Existing Residential Septic System 0 New App Fee

Wells/Water Samples

Well Permit New (includes water samples) 350.00 350.00

Micro/Nitrate/Inorganic 75.00 125.00

Well Permit (Repair) 125.00 125.00

Well Permit (Abandonment) 0 0

Well-Additional Trip 75.00 125.00

Change of an existing well permit 0 100.00

Water Samples (Lab kit fees)

Bacteriological 75.00 90.00

Inorganic 110.00 125.00

Nitrate 75.00 80.00

Fluoride 75.00 75.00

Volatile Organic 250.00 250.00

Petroleum 250.00 250.00

Pesticide 250.00 250.00

Sulpher Bacteria 100.00 100.00

Hexavalent Chromium 0 110.00

Coal Ash 0 125.00

Lead 0 100.00

*Note: Fees for water samples shall be waived at the request of a physician and part of diagnostic procedure. Documentation required.

Food and Lodging Plan Review

Restaurant 250.00 250.00

Food Stand 250.00 250.00

Renovations 150.00 150.00

MFU and Pushcart 250.00 250.00

Temporary Food Stands 75.00 75.00

Limited Food Service Establishments 100.00 100.00

Ownership Change and Walk Through 0 50.00

Tattoo

Tattoo Parlor-Plan Review for Construction 250.00 250.00

Tattoo Artist- Annual Permit 500.00 500.00

Tattoo Parlor- Annual Permit Application Fee 0 0

Tattoo Artist- Event*/Guest Artist** 0 0

Swimming Pool and Spa

Initial Plan Review <2000 sq. feet 300.00 300.00

Initial Plan Review >2000 sq. feet 300.00 300.00

Plan Review- Renovation 300.00 300.00

Annual Inspections for pools operating 8 months

150.00 150.00

Annual Inspections for pools operating 9 months

200.00 200.00

Site Revisit Fee (outside of permit) 50.00 50.00

Other

Non-refundable Administrative Fee on all applications 25.00 50.00

Return Check Fee 25.00 35.00

Extra/Additional Copies 0.25 each page 0.25 each page

NOTICE OF SERVICE BY PROCESS BY PUBLICATION

IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE

DISTRICT COURT DIVISION

FILE NO. 23 CvD 108

NORTH CAROLINA

ALEXANDER COUNTY

Alexander County, A Body Politic and Corporate vs. Misty McAlpin Gordon, a/k/a Misty McAlpin Dyson, a/k/a Misty Dawn Dyson, Unknown Spouse of Misty McAlpin Gordon, Unknown Heirs at Law of Linda Stafford McAlpin, a/k/a Linda S. McAlpin, Unknown Heirs at Law of Nora Cline Dyson, Lienholder, a/k/a Nora C. Dyson, Keith Roger Payne, Lienholder, a/k/a Keith Payne, Patricia Adams Payne, Lienholder, a/k/a Patty Payne, Donna Pobbi-Asare, Lienholder, State of North Carolina, Lienholder

TO: Misty McAlpin Gordon, a/k/a Misty McAlpin Dyson, a/k/a Misty Dawn Dyson, Unknown Spouse of Misty McAlpin Gordon, Unknown Heirs at Law of Linda Stafford McAlpin, a/k/a Linda S. McAlpin, Unknown Heirs at Law of Nora Cline Dyson, Lienholder, a/k/a Nora C. Dyson, Keith Roger Payne, Lienholder, a/k/a Keith Payne, Patricia Adams Payne, Lienholder, a/k/a Patty Payne, Donna Pobbi-Asare, Lienholder, State of North Carolina, Lienholder

Take notice that a pleading seeking relief against you has been filed in the above-entitled action. The nature of the relief being sought is as follows:

Foreclosure sale to satisfy unpaid property taxes owing to Alexander County on your interest in the property described as follows:

BEING all of Lot No. 1 of the Avery Jay Stafford Estate Subdivision as per plat recorded in Plat Book 3 on Page 68 in the Office of the Register of Deeds of Alexander County, to which plat reference is hereby made for greater certainty of description.

LESS and EXCEPTING all of the property as described in a deed from Muriel M. Stafford, Single to Roger Lee Dyson, Sr. and wife, Deborah B. Dyson, dated May 25, 2004 and recorded in Deed Book 468 on Page 2324 in the Alexander County Registry, and containing .86 of an acre, more or less, and shown on plat recorded in Plat Book 9 on Page 75 in the Alexander County Registry.

Subject to easements, restrictions and rights of way of record, and matters of survey.

Also being identified as Parcel ID# 0009940 Alexander County Tax Office

Address: 105 Jay Stafford Ln

Plaintiff seeks to extinguish any and all claims and interests that you may have in the property, to have a commissioner appointed to sell the Property and to deliver

to the purchaser a deed to said real estate in fee simple, free and clear of all encumbrances, and that the interests and equities of redemption of the Defendants in the property be forever barred and foreclosed.

You are required to make defense to such pleading not later than May 9, 2023 and upon your failure to do so the party seeking service against you will apply to the court for the relief sought.

This day of March 20, 2023.

Hunter Frederick

Attorney for Plaintiff

Capital Center

82 Patton Avenue, Suite 500

Asheville, North Carolina 28801

notice

apr12-23c

ADMINISTRATOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Administrator of the Estate of Billy Neal Wike, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 29th day of June, 2023, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 27th day of March, 2023.

WANDA BRASWELL WIKE

375 Rocky Springs Rd.

Taylorsville, NC 28681

administrator

apr19-23p

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Caleb Zachary Fountain, c/o Caryn Lee Brzykcy, Attorney at Law, having qualified as Administrator of the Estate of Edward Lee Flewellen, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, notifies all persons, firms and corporations having claims against the estate to present such claims to the undersigned at Post Office Box 400, Taylorsville, NC 28681, on or before the day of June 29th, 2023, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to the estate will please make immediate payment.

This the 22nd day of March, 2023.

CALEB ZACHARY FOUNTAIN

c/o Caryn Lee Brzykcy, Attorney

70 East Main Avenue

Post Office Box 400

Taylorsville, NC 28681-0400

(828) 632-4264

administrator

apr19-23p

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

ALEXANDER COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS

Notice is hereby given that a public hearing will be held at a meeting of the Alexander County Board of Commissioners to be held at CVCC – Alexander County Center for Education – 345 Industrial Blvd, Taylorsville, NC 28681, on Monday, April 3, 2023, 6:00 p.m. upon the question of the following:

1. Special Use Permit (SUP) 23-01 – Request by Heather Payne for approval of a Place of Assembly on property located at 4695 Paul Payne Store Rd., and further identified as PIN 3768-60-4614 on the Alexander County GIS maps.

2. Text Amendment Petition (TA) 23-01 – Request by First Time Homes, LLC to consider an application to amend Section 154.202.1 and 154.160 of the zoning ordinance to allow for single-family attached homes to be permitted by right in the R-SF zoning district.

3. Text Amendment Petition (TA) 23-02 –Various amendments to the Alexander County’s Zoning Ordinance, specifically Section 154. Proposed amendments represent an ongoing review of said document.

Notice is further given that complete copies of the said proposal(s) and copies of this notice are now and will remain on file at the office of the Planning and Development Department in the said location until the time for said public hearing for the inspection of all interested citizens. For information regarding the above listed items contact the Planning Division at (828) 632-1000.

notice

mar29-23c

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

TAYLORSVILLE TOWN COUNCIL

Notice is hereby given that a public hearing will be held at a meeting of the Taylorsville Town Council to be held in the Council Chambers of the Taylorsville Town Hall in Taylorsville, North Carolina, at 67 Main Ave., on Tuesday, April 4, 2023, 5:30 p.m. upon the question of the following:

1. Rezoning Petition (RZ) 23-02 – Request by The Clearview Ventures, LLC for the rezoning of approximately 5.45 acres of property located at 0 Old Wilkesboro Rd. from Single-Family Residential (R-1) to General Residential (R-2). The subject properties are further identified as PINs 3850-34-8069, 3850-34-8118, 3850-34-7277, 3850-34-7325, 3850-43-1980, 3850-34-6592, 3850-44-0250, 3850-33-9871, 3850-34-9409, 3850-34-6207, 3850-44-0310, 3850-34-8559, and 3850-34-9470 on the Alexander County GIS maps.

Notice is further given that complete copies of the said proposal(s) and copies of this notice are now and will remain on file at the office of the Planning and Development Department in the said location until the time for said public hearing for the inspection of all interested citizens. For information regarding the above listed items contact the Planning Division at (828) 632-1000.

notice

mar29-23c

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executor of the Estate of David Rayn Queen, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 22nd day of June, 2023, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 8th day of March, 2023.

VIKI JENKINS QUEEN

283 Kirkpatrick RD

Taylorsville, NC 28681

executor

apr12-23p

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

ALEXANDER COUNTY PLANNING & ZONING COMMISSION

Notice is hereby given that a public hearing will be held at a meeting of the Alexander County Planning & Zoning Commission to be held in the Downstairs Meeting Room of the Alexander County Administration Building in Taylorsville, North Carolina, at 621 Liledoun Rd., on Thursday, April 13, 2023, 6:00 p.m. upon the question of the following:

1. Rezoning Petition (RZ) 23-03 – Request by Timmy Stikeleather for the rezoning of approximately 3.17 acres of property located at 966 Liledoun Rd. from General Residential (R-2) to Highway Commercial (H-C). The subject property is further identified as PIN 3759-03-8209 on the Alexander County GIS maps.

2. Special Use Permit (SUP) 23-02 – Request by Tyler and Elizabeth Conner, for approval of a Campground on property located at 9750 Cheatham Ford Rd. , and further identified as PIN 4801-09-2773 on the Alexander County GIS maps.

3. Text Amendment Petition (TA) 23-03 –Various amendments to the Alexander County’s Zoning and Subdivision Ordinance, specifically Section 154 and 157. Proposed amendments represent an ongoing review of said documents.

4. Rezoning Petition (RZ) 23-04 – Request by Steve Davidson for the rezoning of approximately 1.7 acres of property located at 468 6th Street SW from Highway Industrial (H-I) to General Residential (R-2). The subject property is further identified as PIN 3759-34-1699 on the Alexander County GIS maps.

Notice is further given that complete copies of the said proposal(s) and copies of this notice are now and will remain on file at the office of the Planning and Development Department in the said location until the time for said public hearing for the inspection of all interested citizens. For information regarding the above listed items contact the Planning Division at (828) 632-1000.

notice

mar29-23c

ADMINISTRATOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Administrator of the Estate of Kevin Scott Kirby, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 15th day of June, 2023, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 7th day of March, 2023.

SARAH REEVES

144 Westfields Dr.

Taylorsville, NC 28681

administrator

apr5-23p

STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA

NOTICE

COUNTY OF ALEXANDER

The undersigned, having qualified as Co-Executors of the Estate of MARGERY S. CLINE, late of Alexander County, North Carolina.

This is to notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against said Estate to present them to the undersigned on or before June 15, 2023, or this Notice will be pled in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to said Estate will please make payment to the undersigned.

This the 15th day of March, 2023.

Ricky L. Cline, Co-Executor

ESTATE OF MARGERY S. CLINE

4685 Rink Dam Road

Taylorsville, NC 28681

Steven Paul Cline, Co-Executor

ESTATE OF MARGERY S. CLINE

195 Isaac Creek Drive

Hickory, NC 28601

Mark Lee Cline, Co-Executor

ESTATE OF MARGERY S. CLINE

130 Walk About Lane

Taylorsville, NC 28681

Terry M. Taylor

YOUNG, MORPHIS, BACH & TAYLOR, LLP

Post Office Drawer 2428

Hickory, NC 28603

Phone: (828) 322-4663

notice

apr5-23c

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executor of the Estate of Christopher Robert Comer, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 15th day of June, 2023, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 8th day of March, 2023.

SANDRA LYNNE WATSON

403 Teague Town Road

Taylorsville, NC 28681

executor

apr5-23p

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executor of the Estate of Carl D. Bunton, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 13th day of June, 2023, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 15th day of March, 2023.

DEREK RYAN BUNTON, Executor

2195 Hounds Way

Hickory, NC 28601

executor

apr5-23p

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executor of the Estate of Dorothy Turnball, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 15th day of June, 2023, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 9th day of March, 2023.

MILTON HAWES

635 Cemetery Loop, Apt. 4

Apex, NC 27523

executor

apr5-23p

ADMINISTRATOR’S AND RESIDENT PROCESS AGENT’S NOTICE

STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA

COUNTY OF ALEXANDER

Gary Boyette, having qualified as Administrator, CTA, of the Estate of William Boyette, Jr., deceased late, of Alexander County, North Carolina, and Gary Boyette as Administrator, CTA, of said Estate being a resident of Tampa, Florida, a non-resident of the State of North Carolina, has duly appointed Karen Lail as Resident Process Agent for claims filed against the Estate and this notice is to notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against said Estate to present them to the Resident Process Agent, Karen Lail, on or before the 15th day of June, 2023, or this Notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery, anyone indebted to the same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 3rd day of March, 2023.

Gary Boyette, Administrator, CTA

c/o Karen Lail, Resident Process Agent

203 Heritage View Rd.

Hickory

North Carolina 28601

notice

apr5-23p

Public Notice

The public will please take notice that the Town Board of the Town of Taylorsville has received and proposes to accept an offer to purchase for the sum of $80,000.00 each the following 2 properties:

a. 610 East Main Ave consisting of house & lot

Tax ID#E-7D-0096

b. 614 East Main Ave. consisting of house & lot

Tax ID#E-7D-0095

Any person may, within 10 days from the publication of March 15, 2023 increase the bid by submitting in writing to the Town Clerk at 67 Main Ave. Dr. Taylorsville, N.C. 28681, an offer increasing the amount of the bid being considered by at least 10% of the first one thousand dollars ($1,000.00) and 5% of the remainder, accompanied by a bid deposit equal to 5% of the increased bid.

Yolanda T. Prince, Town Clerk

notice

mar29-23c

Public Notice

The public will please take notice that the Town Board of the Town of Taylorsville desires to dispose of by sealed bids certain property of the Town:

1. 36 & 46 N Center Street – consisting of houses & lot

No Minimum Bid

The Town Clerk is authorized and directed to receive on behalf of the Town Council sealed bids for the purchase of the property described above. Bids will be submitted to the Town Clerk and opened on April 17th, 2023 at 2:00 pm in the Council Chambers of Town Hall. The terms of the sale are as follows:

a. Bids must accompany a bid deposit of fifteen percent (15%) of the amount of the bid, either in cash or with a cashier’s or certified check.

b. The deposit will be held by the Town until the Town Council rejects the high bid for the property or, if the Town Council accepts the high bid, the closing of the sale.

c. In addition to and without limitation of other remedies available to the Town, the deposit will be forfeited to the Town if the high bidder refuses to close the sale after the bid has been approved by the Town Council.

d. The properties are currently occupied, but are expected to be vacant by closing.

The properties are being offered and sold in their current condition, as is, with all faults, and the Town gives no warranty with respect to the condition or usability of the properties for any purpose.

The highest bid shall be reported to the Town Board and must be accepted or rejected by the Town Board within 30 days of the report subject to the upset bid process in accordance with N.C.G.S.160A-269.

Yolanda T. Prince

Town Clerk

notice

apr12-23c