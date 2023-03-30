District Attorney observes Women’s History Month

March is Women’s History Month, and I almost let it get by me without recognizing it. The observance of Women’s History Month began in California in 1978 as Women’s History Day, then it later became Women’s History Week, then finally Women’s History Month in 1987. One of the proclamations along the way stated that “men and women have worked together to build this nation. Too often the women were unsung, and sometimes their contributions went unnoticed.” Women’s History Month is a time to recognize those contributions and to celebrate the successes of women.