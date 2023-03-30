Hoke recognized as NCSSA “Champion”

Mr. Jack J. Hoke, Executive Director of the NC School Superintendents’ Association (NCSSA), was recently awarded the 2023 Champion for Children Award during the NC Association of School Administrators’ (NCASA) 2023 Conference on Educational Leadership.

The Champion For Children Award, a prestigious honor given annually by NCASA to an individual demonstrating leadership in supporting and enhancing public education, was awarded this year to Mr. Hoke in recognition of over five decades of service as an educator, mentor, and fierce advocate for public schools. While NCASA has historically given this award to a legislator, Governor, or other high-ranking state official, Mr. Hoke received an exceptional outpouring of support for his nomination from school administrators across the state, many of whom continue to rely on Mr. Hoke for his unparalleled guidance and support.

For over a decade in his current role as NCSSA Executive Director, Mr. Hoke has served as an invaluable resource to school leaders across the state, and especially to those he mentors in NCSSA’s acclaimed professional development programs for current and aspiring superintendents. Never one to shy away from a challenge, Mr. Hoke is known for his dedication to helping school leaders navigate difficult situations, as he did throughout the unprecedented challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic. Despite having access to politicians, policymakers, and other decisionmakers from all backgrounds, Mr. Hoke never fails to make himself available to anyone who asks for his help, making him well-deserving of this special award.

Before accepting his current role as NCSSA Executive Director, Mr. Hoke served as Superintendent of Alexander County Schools for several years, earning him numerous awards, including the Northwest Regional Educational Service Alliance Superintendent of the Year, as well as the NC Order of the Long Leaf Pine. Prior to his role as Superintendent, Mr. Hoke worked in several roles in Caldwell County Schools, including high school teacher and coach, assistant principal, and principal. A true Appalachian State University (ASU) fan, Mr. Hoke received his Bachelor’s of Science, Certification in Business Education Teaching, Master’s degree in Public School Administration, and Education Specialist degrees from ASU.

“Jack Hoke is a hero to every local superintendent in North Carolina that he mentors,” says NCASA Executive Director, Katherine Joyce. “The support he provides these district leaders and his advocacy at the state level on their behalf make him a true ‘Champion for Children’ that NCASA is proud to honor.”