Terrell Stikeleather, 81, of Conover, passed Thursday, March 30, 2023, at Frye Regional Medical Center. He was born September 16, 1941, to the late Nella Mae Stikeleather.

Terrell is survived by his brother, Pete Stikeleather (Juanita); two sisters, Pam Fulbright (Jerry) and Teresa Moose; two daughters, Sherri Moore (Bobby) and Holly Frye (Larry); four grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.

In addition to his mother and grandparents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Janice Stikeleather.

Family and friends are invited to visit with the family at 3 p.m. on Friday, April 7, at Today’s Grace Church IPHC, 775 W 25th Street, Newton, NC 28658. The service celebrating Terrell’s life will follow the visitation at 4 p.m.

The Stikeleather Family has entrusted arrangements to Jenkins Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Newton.