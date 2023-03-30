Two vehicles crash, teen is airlifted



By MICAH HENRY

A serious crash, in which motorists amazingly escaped death, took place on Monday afternoon, March 27, 2023.

The incident occurred on US 64/90 West at the intersection with All Healing Springs Road about 4:52 p.m.

According to Trooper T.A. Clayton with the N.C. State Highway Patrol, the crash took place when a 2002 Honda Civic sedan on All Healing Springs Road, driven by an unnamed 16 year old female (name withheld becuase she is a minor), attempted to turn left onto US 64/90. The Honda driver failed to yield right of way to a westbound 1984 International logging truck driven by David Teague of Teague Logging, age 53 of Taylorsville.

The logging truck struck the Honda in the driver’s side, mainly in the rear door area. The truck continued off the road and overturned down an embankment. The Honda came to rest on the road facing south in the eastbound lane.

Taylorsville Times columnist Layne Hendrickson was driving US 64/90 at the time and witnessed the crash — and he would have been involved, too, if he had been a second or two earlier to the intersection. Hendrickson called 911 to report the collision.

It was observed that Alexander Rescue Squad, Ellendale Fire Department, Alexander County EMS, and other emergency agencies responded to the scene.

Trooper Clayton noted that the Honda driver was the sole occupant of her vehicle and Teague was the sole person in the logging truck.

The teenage driver was removed from the wreckage, attended by paramedics at the scene, then airlifted by helicopter from a nearby grassy knoll to Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in Winston-Salem. She was released Tuesday with no life threatening injuries, said Clayton.

Both vehicles were property tagged and insured. However, the trooper said charges are pending against the teen.

Highway 64 was closed about 90 minutes because of the wreckage.