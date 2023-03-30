William Larry Feimster, 65, of Stony Point, passed away unexpectedly on March 30, 2023, at Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center in Winston-Salem.

Larry was born April 4, 1957, in Iredell County, to the late William Lewis Feimster and Martha Campbell Feimster of the home. Larry was a furniture worker and he attended New Amity ARP Church.

In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by a brother, Steven Feimster, and a sister, Kita Feimster.

Those left to cherish his memory include a son, Jeremy Pennell and wife Kim of Statesville; three grandchildren, Tristan, Trace and Tyler Pennell; an aunt, Betty Jo Drye; an uncle, Norse Feimster; a nephew, Josh Feimster and wife Crystal, and Kaleb, Jacob and Lilliana Feimster.

Funeral services will be conducted Thursday, April 6, 2023, at 4:00 p.m., at Chapman Funeral Home. The family will receive friends Thursday, April 6, 2023, 3:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m., at Chapman Funeral Home. Burial will follow the service at Stony Point Cemetery.

Memorials may be given to New Amity ARP Church, PO Box 127, Scotts, NC 28699.

