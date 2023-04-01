Rose Hefner Bowman, 87, of Taylorsville, went to her heavenly home on Saturday, April 1, 2023.

She was born June 10, 1935, in Alexander County, the daughter of the late Perry Lee Hefner and Hannah Icenhour Hefner.

Rose was a homemaker and babysitter for over 50 children. She was part of the church family at Millersville Baptist Church. She enjoyed cleaning, gardening, and Carolina basketball. She loved her family, especially the grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Including her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Wavie Lee Bowman, and her siblings, Viola Pennell, Pelv Hefner, Cozby Starnes, Keefe Hefner, Dorothy Cockerham, Snookie Loudermilk, Mack Hefner, and three infant siblings.

Those left to cherish and honor her memory include her daughters, Lisa Kerley (Myron) and Becky Isenhour (Bobby), all of Taylorsville; her grandchildren, Brian Kerley (Charley), Heath Pennell and girlfriend Kristen, and Lauren Sharpe (Andrew); her step-grandchildren, Lisa Moore (Glenn), Jeffrey Kerley, and B.J. Isenhour (Katie); her great-grandchildren, Ayden Kerley, Ensley Kerley, Dawson Kerley, and Annaleigh Sharpe; her step-great-grandchildren, Zachary Ferguson, Caiden Isenhour, and Olivia Isenhour; her siblings, Jane Sipe and Geleda Murdock; and a number of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

The funeral service will be held at 4 p.m., Monday, April 3, 2023, at Millersville Baptist Church. Rev. Bill Orren and Rev. Brian Kerley will officiate. Burial will follow in the Smyrna Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 2 p.m. until 3:45 p.m. prior to the service.

Bradley Watson, Eric Murdock, Mark Sipe, Randy Hefner, Craig Gwaltney, and Tony Foster will serve as pallbearers.

Chris Bowman, Scott Ballard, Larry Morgan, Dennis Fortner, Roger Fox, Gary Barlowe, Darren Hefner, and Chris Herman will serve as honorary pallbearers.

Because of her love for children, memorial donations can be made to Millersville Christian Academy School Building Fund, 130 Millersville Church Road, Taylorsville, NC 28681.

Condolences may be sent to www.adamsfunerals.com.

