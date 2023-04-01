Sharon Darlene Prevette Stikeleather, 68, of Stony Point, passed away unexpectedly on April 1, 2023, at her home.

Darlene was born December 10, 1955, in Caldwell County, to the late Charles Prevette and Madge Shoemaker Prevette. She had worked for Bayada Health and was a member of Stony Point United Methodist Church.

Darlene is survived by her husband, Terry Stikeleather of the home; a son, Travis Stikeleather of Stony Point; a daughter, Tara Cunningham of Statesville; and a sister, Diane Howe of Stony Point.

A memorial service will be announced at a later date.

Chapman Funeral Home is serving the family of Sharon Darlene Prevette Stikeleather.