Janine Cashion Lentz, 92, of Troutman, passed away on Sunday, April 2, 2023, at the Citadel of Mooresville.

She was born March 30, 1931, in Alexander County, to the late Joseph Edgar Cashion and Christine Benfield Cashion. She was a retired school cafeteria worker at South Iredell High School and Troutman Middle School.

Survivors include her two daughters, Marilyn Bass of Troutman, and Susan Stinson of Statesville.

A graveside service will be conducted Friday, April 7, 2023, at 3:00 p.m., at Stony Point Cemetery. The family will receive friends after the service.

Chapman Funeral Home is serving the family of Janine Cashion Lentz.